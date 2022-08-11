Crystal Lake Brewing teases new limited-edition beers for 8th anniversary celebration

Crystal Lake Brewing will celebrate its eighth anniversary with a weekend celebration that includes several limited batch beers, brewery co-owner John O’Fallon said.

The brewery, which recently expanded its outdoor seating area, will have live entertainment as part of its two-day celebration, O’Fallon said.

“We’re excited,” O’Fallon said. “We’ll have bands, food trucks, and all that. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

The event came together quickly after a discussion about a possible beer tie-in with the band Modern Day Romeos, who will be performing at the brewery the second day of the anniversary event, O’Fallon said.

A Romeos-branded beer could happen next summer, O’Fallon said, but the event will take place this month.

The anniversary party will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 and 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Artists performing also include Bourbon Country, Nick Bell Band, Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama, and Billy Nixon.

Several food trucks also will be present, including Chicago Matt’s, Uncle Cam’s, Your Sister’s Tomato and Stix & Noodles, according to an event flyer.

Cover charge is $5. For information, go to crystallakebrew.com.