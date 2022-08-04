Sandwich church to host community concert featuring Don Shire and Huntley Brown

The Federated Church of Sandwich will present a community concert featuring Don Shire and Huntley Brown beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Both are internationally known artists. Shire is a trumpeter and Brown a pianist. Their music is heard on many Christian radio stations in the U.S. and around the world.

The free concert is open to everyone; no tickets are necessary. An offering will be taken to support the musicians’ ministries. Masks are optional, but encouraged, and a nursery will be provided if needed.

The Federated Church of Sandwich is at 403 N. Main St. in Sandwich. For information, call the church at 815-786-8595 or visit www.fedconnection.net.