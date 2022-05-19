Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert to launch summer series in downtown St. Charles

The 20th annual Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert will launch the summer concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Lincoln Park between Fourth and Fifth streets in downtown St. Charles.

The annual concert celebrates the life of Tyler Caruso, a St. Charles East student who died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest in 2002, according to a news release.

Many local musicians and vocalists will be showcased at this year’s event, and the 2022 Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Scholarship recipients from St. Charles North and St. Charles East will be introduced on stage. A total of 63 scholarships have been awarded from the fund.

The concert is free to the public. Monetary contributions can be made to benefit the scholarship fund at Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Charles East High School, 1020 Dunham Road, St. Charles, IL 60174.

For more information, call 630-513-6200 or visit www.tylerbrettcaruso.com.