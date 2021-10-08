Brew at the Bridge festival returning to downtown Oswego

The Oswegoland Park District’s annual craft beer festival, Brew at the Bridge, will return to Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego from noon until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

The festival, which since 2012 has annually attracted large crowds to the park along the east bank of the Fox River, will feature live entertainment, food vendors and beers and brews served up by 18 Illinois-based craft brewers.

“The festival exclusively features Illinois breweries who have earned top reputations, as well as emerging Illinois breweries whose kegs are ready to blaze a new trail,” according to information posted on the park district’s website.

To participate, guests must purchase a $25 starter pack that includes a 21 and older age sampling wristband, five two ounce samples of Illinois craft beer, commemorative Oswego Brew at the Bridge glass sampling pilsner, and an Oswego Brew koozie. Three Home Brew samples will be available to guests from noon to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

If you want to beat the crowds, the park district invites guests to purchase an Early Entry Starter Pack for $35 at bit.ly/21brewtix. This pack gives exclusive access to all beer, seltzer and cider an hour before the event begins.

Free parking for the festival will be available in the downtown public parking garage; the village municipal lot on Harrison Street; Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill; and on-street parking in the downtown area.

The festival is a rain-or-shine event, and there are no refunds. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the festival.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Leashed pets are welcome, but guests are responsible for cleaning up after the pets accompanying them, according to the park district.

Motorists may want to consider alternate routes around the festival area if they are not attending the event.