Newark barbecue fundraiser and parade scheduled for July 5

The Friends of the Charles B. Phillips Library invites everyone to the annual Independence Day walk-up and carryout barbecue dinner fundraiser, pairing with Newark’s Independence Day Parade.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. July 5. Grand Marshal Lowell Mathre has served his community in many capacities over the years. Many know him as “Chief,” as he served as fire chief for more than 50 years. A street in front of the firehouse has been named in his honor. He also has served as a director of the Fern Dell Historic Association since it was formed in 1985. Fern Dell Historic Association owns the Misner Blacksmith Shop, which is featured on the numbered button this year.

Mathre will be accompanied by his great-granddaughter Eva Smith, who at 12 years old has been helping with Fern Dell events for many years. Mathre’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren also are involved in the Newark Fire Department and often help with Fern Dell activities.

The barbecue fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m July 5 by the Newark Firehouse, 101 E. Main St. The 5-B’s Catering company will grill pork chops, chicken and hot dogs. Pork chop and chicken meals cost $13. Hot dog meals cost $5. Funds raised from the barbecue will support the Charles B. Phillips Library.

The Charles B. Phillips Library District in Newark has hired Williams Architects to undertake an expansion and renovation project in conformance with the library building program. The expansion will include the construction of a new community room and required support spaces, including a vestibule that permits access to the community room, new restrooms to meet handicapped-accessible code requirements, and a storeroom to replace the shed that will be removed.

The project will be completed with no tax increase. Drawings and pictures of the project will be on display July 5 in front of the library, 6 N. Jackson St.