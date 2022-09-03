Patio perfection: 3 delicious outdoor dining options in Kane County

You’ll find an abundance of patio dining in Kane County. Check out one of these three destinations for your next dinner!

306 W. State St., Geneva

630-208-7070

Out back and tucked in a nook with the neighboring building, protected by a high fence and covered with a shade sail, Stockholm’s patio is a little intimate dining gem.

Voted the Western Suburbs’ best neighborhood tavern by the readers of both the Kane County Chronicle and West Suburban Living Magazine, Stockholm’s is known for its expansive menu of freshly prepared meals using only the highest quality ingredients. You can also enjoy its handcrafted beers, brewed in an Old World tradition, naturally conditioned and unfiltered, from the Tri-Cities’ oldest brewery.

113 W. North St., Elburn

630-320-2255

Obscurity Brewing is a traditional barbeque restaurant with a 1000 pound capacity wood smoker, the second largest in Illinois. It’s located in the heart of the agriculture district of Elburn, preserving the old Farm Services Offices and Warehouse space. The love of craft beer, the passion for mead, the live music, the childhood memories of eating your favorite BBQ, and the desire to give back to the community. All these things drive the creation of our atmosphere and experience in the restaurant, brewery, and outdoor beer garden patio.

513 S. Third St., Geneva

630-208-1588

Walk down the Preservation alley, and you’ll find an unexpected oasis where rare dining experiences happen. Discover our bistro, mixology house, wine bar and more. Dozens of tables surround our 34-seat open-air bar framed by an artful pergola. A retractable roof and industrial-grade heat keep you comfortable all fall and winter. While live music plays, explore a menu of thoughtful fare, artisan cheese and meats, and creative shareables. Pair it with eclectic cocktails, craft brews and a first- class wine list. Lunch, afternoon drinks, dinner, after-hours: It all happens here.