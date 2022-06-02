Norsk Museum to open with ‘Taste of Norway’ breakfast fundraiser

The Norsk Museum in Sheridan will open its 48th annual summer season Saturday, June 4, with the eighth annual Taste of Norway breakfast to benefit the museum, which is dedicated to preserving Norwegian heritage.

A traditional Norwegian breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Norway Community Building off Route 71 in Sheridan. The breakfast menu includes fried kumla (potato balls), ham, scrambled eggs with chives and coffee.

The public is invited. Admission costs $20 for adults, $25 at the door. Children’s tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

After breakfast, the public is invited to the museum to view exhibits indoors and outdoors. Admission and parking are free, but donations are accepted.

The Skagerrak, a one-third-scale replica Viking ship, will be displayed on the front lawn. Indoors, renowned artist Lynn Sove Maxson will demonstrate rosemaling, Norwegian decorative painting on wood.

Other exhibitors will include Inger’s Norwegian Gifts, hardanger embroidery by Linda Floyd, Sami bracelet making by Dawn Gunderson, a bunad (folk dress) exhibit by Amanda Beck and krumkake baking demonstrations by Myrtle Duvick. Friends of the Viking Ship, sponsors of a life-size replica warship on display at Geneva’s Good Templar Park, will offer information about summer visit days.

The museum, a nonprofit, is supported by volunteers from the Sons of Norway lodges Cleng Peerson of Ottawa and Polar Star of Montgomery.

Museum hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from June through September. Group tours are available at other times on request. Staffed by volunteers, the museum is funded by events and donations.

Dave Johnson of Marseilles, museum board president, said donations of photos, artifacts and other items of Norwegian historical significance and volunteers are needed. Objects with a known local history are of particular interest.

According to Johnson, the museum’s fundraising focus is a Norwegian-style stabbur, a two-story storage structure on stilts. The project’s cost is estimated at $30,000. The project was proposed by the late Roald Berg of Aurora, a museum board member, who died this year.

Call 815-343-5070, email david7dog@yahoo.com or visit NorskMuseum.org for information.