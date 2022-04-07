Sandwich church offering triple berry pies in time for Easter

The United Church of Sandwich’s Pie of the Month flavor for April will be triple berry.

Easter is a great time to have a pie made for your family gatherings without all the work, announced event organizers.

Orders and payment are required in advance. Each pie costs $20. Order deadline is April 12, with pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. April 16.

Pie of the Month will continue through June. This is the final month to buy a three-month membership for $55.

All pies will be available for pickup at the church, 512 Lions Road in Sandwich. No shipping or delivery is available.

For information or to place an order, visit UnitedChurchSandwich.org or call the church office at 815-786-9243.