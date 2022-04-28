Fine Art Show to return to St. Charles on Memorial Day weekend

The St. Charles Fine Art Show will return on Memorial Day weekend for its 24th year.

The show will take place along Riverside Avenue and Main Street (Route 64) in downtown St. Charles. More than 90 artists will exhibit and showcase original, juried art in a variety of media, including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, mixed media, glass and other genre.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29, rain or shine.

This year’s exhibition is sponsored by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and organized by the St. Charles Business Alliance. Art is available for sale during the outdoor event.

Art lovers who spend $250 or more in art at the Fine Art Show from one or more artists are eligible to receive a voucher for two free tickets to a show at the Arcada Theatre. There will be live music entertainment throughout the show, so visitors can enjoy local musicians while they peruse the art.

Details on the Fine Art Show can be found at stcharlesfineartshow.com.