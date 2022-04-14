Downtown Batavia Egg Hop plans festivities

Batavia MainStreet and River City Church welcome people to hop on down to the annual Downtown Egg Hop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

According to a news release from Batavia MainStreet, the Egg Hop invites children to visit downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to noon to find eggs for their chance to win raffle prizes and gift certificates.

The day’s free lineup will include a petting zoo, an egg hunt for children ages 3 or younger at the Peg Bond Center at 10:15 a.m., spring stories with the Batavia Public Library, an Easter Show with River City Church, and raffle drawings at the Peg Bond Center from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Learn the “Bunny Hop” with the Batavia Academy of Dance.

The Egg Hop is sponsored by Boyce Body Werks, Inc. For information, contact the Batavia MainStreet office at 630-761-3528 or info@downtownbatavia, or visit downtownbatavia.com.