Country music star Trace Adkins to perform at Sandwich Fair

Grammy-nominated country music star and actor Trace Adkins is coming to DeKalb County to perform during this year’s Sandwich Fair.

Adkins will appear during the Sandwich Fair’s concert Friday night. The show will be from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, with concert gates opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available online starting at 10 a.m. July 15.

There are various ticket prices with different seating options. Tickets cost $40 for the pit area, a separate area close to the stage with limited availability that is standing-room-only with no chairs. Tickets cost $30 for the festival-style area that features standing, bleachers and bring-your-own chair space. Handicapped seating also is available.

Tickets can be bought up until the event or until they are sold out.

Concert tickets do not include gate entry into the fair. General admission tickets are available at the entrance gate after parking. Parking is included with admission.

Before 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, children ages 12 and younger are admitted for free and those 13 and older are admitted for $7. After 5 p.m., adult general admission tickets cost $10; admission tickets for children ages 6 to 12 cost $7; and children 5 and younger are admitted for free.

The Sandwich Fair takes place Wednesday through Sunday after Labor Day every year. This year, the fair takes place Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 7 to 11, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road in Sandwich.

For information about the Sandwich Fair, visit www.sandwichfair.com.