Lake in the Hills’ Rockin’ Ribfest to star Boston singer, Kashmir, 7th Heaven

This year’s Rockin’ Ribfest in Lake in the Hills will feature Tommy DeCarlo, the singer of rock band Boston, as well as tribute and local bands, announced the Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills.

The group rolled out a new website for the festival, which runs July 7 to 10 at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road in Lake in the Hills. The website is www.rockinrotaryribfest.com.

Headline acts this year will include Boy Band Night on July 7; Kashmir on July 8; and DeCarlo with special guests August Zadra and Jimmy Leahey of the Dennis DeYoung Band, performing a collection of Styx songs, on July 9. The fest closes July 10 with 7th Heaven.

The entire list of entertainment can be found on the new website along with this year’s award-winning cooks who will be sharing some of the best barbecue in the country, according to a news release. Volunteers and sponsors also can find applications on the website.

Rockin’ Ribfest is described as the signature fundraising event for the Lake in the Hills Rotary Club, a service organization made up of business and professional leaders, according to the event’s website. Proceeds from Rockin’ Ribfest will benefit the charities supported by the Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills both locally and internationally.

Information also can be found at lithrotary.org or by calling 847-742-3378.