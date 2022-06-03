St. Charles Park District to host new Summer Star Party and Camp Out

As the sun sets over the Fox Valley region on Saturday, June 18, families are invited to Hickory Knolls Discovery Center to explore the endless expanse of the night sky at the Summer Star Party and Camp Out.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Park District, participants will get a unique opportunity to look into several telescopes of varying sizes and brands. Provided by the Fox Valley Astronomical Society, the sophisticated instruments will allow for a fascinating view of star clusters, constellations and even other galaxies. Members of the organization, founded in 1944, will be on hand to share additional information and answer questions.

Attendees are invited to cozy up to the campfire to roast marshmallows for s’mores, mingle with other families, share nighttime stories and relax in the peaceful nighttime setting. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tents and camping equipment from home and spend the night on the grounds of Hickory Knolls, 3795 Campton Hills Road. A park district employee will be stationed at the site all night, according to the release.

“It’s going to be a fun evening for families with children of all ages to come out and enjoy the night sky together,” Nature Programs Supervisor Emily Shanahan said in the release.

The adventure begins at 7 p.m., with a special presentation beginning at 9:30 p.m. The fee per participant is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents. Those 15 and younger must be accompanied by a paying adult.

In 2012, Hickory Knolls Discovery Center was designated as an official Star Park with the Global Star Park Network as part of the worldwide effort to preserve humanity’s heritage of connection with starlit firmament, according to the release.

To learn more and register, visit stcnature.org.