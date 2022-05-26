Batavia’s Hall Quarry Beach poised to dive into season

Hall Quarry Beach reopens Saturday, May 28, to kick off Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial beginning of summer.

According to a news release from the Batavia Park District, Hall Quarry Beach will feature all of the community’s favorite perks and amenities, in addition to swimming lessons and special summer events.

Season passes will be on sale at discounted preseason rates through Friday, May 27. Last year’s season pass holders who still have key fobs may renew their passes online by logging into their park district accounts. For those without season passes, daily admission costs $10 for residents and $13 for nonresidents. Visit bataviaparks.org/harold-hall-quarry-beach for information on passes and rates.

The Batavia Park District's Hall Quarry Beach will open for the 2022 season on May 28. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Summer makes a splash with Wacky Water Olympics, which is scheduled from 12:30 to 4 p.m. June 13. The event features relay races and fun splash contests. Fernando’s Street Kitchen will serve tasty treats for the entire family.

Throughout the summer, sand volleyball courts will be open for pickup games.

Hall Quarry Beach’s concession stand also will be open, featuring hot and cold food and beverage options.

Also returning this summer are bouncy inflatables, according to the release.

The Quarry, 400 S. Water St., will open daily at noon, but season pass holders may enter at 11:30 a.m. each day to beat the crowds. Closing time will be 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Twilight hours, featuring a discounted rate of $4 for residents and $6 for nonresidents, are from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In the event of inclement weather, the Quarry will close. To check on weather updates, visit the Rainout Line on the Batavia Park District’s website. Residents and visitors may sign up for email and text alerts after downloading the free app.

The Quarry closes for the season Aug. 14.

For information on Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.