Kite fly, poetry in the park events to sail into view

April is National Kite Month and National Poetry Month, so the Oswegoland Park District is doubling down on free events to celebrate.

Look to the skies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, as the professionals from Chicago Kite/Kite Harbor appear at Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road in Oswego, with their show kites, stunt kites and more. Bring your own kite to fly in the community kite fly areas.

The park district also will plant 10 trees in the park beginning at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in volunteering to help can visit bit.ly/treeplanting22 to sign up.

On Sunday, April 24, the park district partners with creative writers from Oswego High School and Oswego East High School and the Oswego Public Library District to provide Pop Up Poetry in the Park at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St. in Oswego, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy the poetry walk and read poetry written by students, Chalk the Walk with original lines, create Blackout Poems, and take a bit of inspiration from the Poet-Trees.

For information about the events, contact Cori Veverka, cultural arts supervisor at the Oswegoland Park District, at cveverka@oswegolandpd.org or 630-554-4433. Visit www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org.