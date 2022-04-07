April 07, 2022
Shaw Local
Families invited to Geneva Commons to celebrate spring with free, sensory-friendly activities

By BEST OF THE FOX
A new art installation showcasing the phrase “Be Uncommon,” at Geneva Commons by Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman. Geneva Commons will donate $2 to the Rising Lights Project for every photo taken in front of the sculpture that is posted to social media tagging Geneva Commons with the hashtag #BeUncommonGeneva. The campaign will run through December 31.

Geneva Commons is home to the "Be Uncommon" sculpture. The shopping center will host an inclusive, sensory-friendly spring celebration Saturday, April 9. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Geneva Commons invites the public to celebrate the start of spring with a series of free family activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Center Green at 602 Commons Drive in Geneva.

According to a news release, the event will feature bunnies and goats from the Happy Hooves Therapeutic Farm, face painting, cotton candy from The Sweetest Adventure, an Easter egg hunt with local vendors, Easter bunny photos, floral arrangements, vase painting and spring-themed activities and a book reading presented by the Geneva Public Library.

All activities will be inclusive for those dealing with disabilities, and the event offers a sensory-friendly lineup.

For information, visit shopgenevacommons.com.