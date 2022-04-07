Families invited to Geneva Commons to celebrate spring with free, sensory-friendly activities

Geneva Commons invites the public to celebrate the start of spring with a series of free family activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Center Green at 602 Commons Drive in Geneva.

According to a news release, the event will feature bunnies and goats from the Happy Hooves Therapeutic Farm, face painting, cotton candy from The Sweetest Adventure, an Easter egg hunt with local vendors, Easter bunny photos, floral arrangements, vase painting and spring-themed activities and a book reading presented by the Geneva Public Library.

All activities will be inclusive for those dealing with disabilities, and the event offers a sensory-friendly lineup.

For information, visit shopgenevacommons.com.