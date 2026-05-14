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Chicago Bears to play Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving during 2026 NFL season

Chicago Bears defensive end Grady Jarrett, right, tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears defensive end Grady Jarrett, right, tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams in Chicago last season. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears will play during a primetime holiday spot in the 2026 season. The NFL announced Thursday morning that Chicago will travel to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

Chicago will play on a prime spot during the Thanksgiving weekend for a third straight year.

The Bears lost to the Lions on Thanksgiving in 2024 in dramatic fashion, which ultimately led to former head coach Matt Eberflus’ firing the next day. They then played during the holiday weekend on Black Friday last season when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in what became a statement win in front of a national audience.

Next season’s matchup will pin Bears head coach Ben Johnson against his former team for what should be another dramatic matchup. Detroit blew out Chicago at Ford Field last season in Week 2 and then ended the regular season with a win at Soldier Field.

Chicago will play on Thanksgiving for the 39th time in franchise history. The team has a 20-16-2 record, the most wins amongst teams who don’t play in the game every year like the Lions and the Dallas Cowboys.

This is the first known Bears game for the 2026 season. The NFL is set to announce the rest of its full schedule Thursday night at 7 p.m.

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Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.