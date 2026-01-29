Silvy: The Bears’ offense is finally complete, now Ryan Poles must make a defensive splash

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh) (Nam Huh/AP)

It’s time for Ryan Poles to make a splash on defense. There will never be a better time to do it.

After witnessing a season unlike any other, I’m primed to watch an offseason that should produce excitement. In all of my years of rooting and covering Bears football, this team has never been complete on the offensive side of the football. They are now.

Ben Johnson is a football assassin. Laser-focused, never showing emotion until the job is done, using all of his weapons creatively, while killing every Bears stereotype along the way.

Caleb Williams, aka the Iceman, saves his best for when the game is on the line, making jaw-dropping plays, and is developing into the Bears’ first-ever superstar quarterback.

The Bears have studs all over the offense. Loveland, Burden, Odunze, Moore, Walker, Kmet, Swift and Monangai form as good a group of skill position players as any team in the NFL.

Joe Thuney is an all-pro and showing no signs of regression. Darnell Wright developed into an all-pro, finally living up to the hype. Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman solidified the interior after years of musical chairs. A left tackle must be added after Ozzy Trapilo suffered a knee injury, but you get the idea: the Bears have a ready-made offensive unit that should only get better over time.

It’s time to strike on defense. Most of the skill position players listed above are on rookie deals, giving the Bears flexibility to make “go for it” moves before Caleb gets his big payday. It’s a general manager’s dream – a really good football team with a stud quarterback on his rookie deal.

I ask you this, Bears fans…

Who on the current defense scares an opponent? Which player do offensive coordinators have to scheme different ways to stop? The Bears don’t have that. Kevin Byard had a great year, but you don’t lead from the back. Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon can be very good, but each had a variety of injuries. The Bears need a game wrecker.

I’m all for Poles taking multiple swings at the defensive line through the draft and repeating what he accomplished on offense last year. I just don’t have much faith he can do that. The addition of Johnson helped most of the offensive personnel moves last spring, but the Bears didn’t see that bump on defense. Dayo Odeyingbo was given $32 million guaranteed for one sack in eight games last season. The three defensive players Poles selected in 2025 had a total of six tackles and zero sacks.

Since arriving in 2022, Poles has drafted 14 defensive players, and none have made a Pro Bowl. Those 14 players have accounted for a subpar 34 career sacks, with Gervon Dexter’s six in 2025 leading the way for a single season.

This isn’t just a Poles problem; the organization has failed to draft a great pass rusher since Richard Dent and Trace Armstrong. The solution has always come in the form of free agency or trades.

That same game plan should be executed once again, chasing Maxx Crosby or Myles Garrett via trade. I’ve heard some Bears fans worry about giving up two first-round picks in a trade, but if 50% of first-rounders don’t pan out anyway, isn’t the cost worth it?

If not Crosby or Garrett, sign Trey Hendrickson in free agency. Remember when I told you that all Bears defensive draft picks have 34 sacks combined since 2022? Hendrickson has 47 all by himself in that span. This way, you get a star-level pass rusher without giving up draft capital, and can supplement the Hendrickson move by drafting a younger defensive lineman.

Whichever path you choose, I’m going into the offseason with an open mind. Just get it right like you did with the coach a year ago. This is no longer a rebuilding team; you’re trying to finish off what could be a championship roster.

Jump into the offseason waters and make a splash.

