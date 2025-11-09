Bears rally to beat Giants, avoid upset. Here’s what you need to know

Quarterback Caleb Williams scored the winning touchdown late in the game, and the Bears rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to stun the upset-minded New York Giants 24-20 on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Three moments that mattered

1. Clutch Caleb: Quarterback Caleb Williams’ lack of accuracy and season-long propensity to hold the football for several seconds in the pocket continued, but so did his ability to deliver in the fourth quarter. His 17-yard touchdown run with 1:47 to go in the fourth quarter was the go-ahead score, after he threw a 2-yard TD pass to WR Rome Odunze with 3:56 left to get the Bears to within 20-17.

2. Wright place, wrong outcome: Bears CB Nahshon Wright has had a knack for making big plays this season. He had the opportunity to make another late in the first half. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart scrambled and threw a gift to Wright in the left corner of the end zone. Wright intercepted the ball, temporarily. WR Gunner Olszewski punched the ball loose before Wright could secure it. The missed opportunity for the Bears led to the Giants kicking a field goal, putting them up 10-7 at halftime.

3. Throw to Rome: After WR Olamide Zaccheaus dropped what would have been a 23-yard touchdown pass in the end zone, Williams kept the drive alive by hitting Odunze for 15 yards on third-and-9. It was Odunze’s third catch of the opening quarter, after he had none against Cincinnati the previous game. RB Kyle Monangai finished the eight-play drive with a 12-yard TD run.

Three things that worked

1. Early pass rush: Putting pressure on the opposing QB has been a problem for the Bears all season. In the first quarter, they sacked Dart twice. DE Montez Sweat and DT Gervon Dexter Sr. dropped the rookie for a four-yard loss. Later, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson blitzed and tackled Dart for a loss of eight yards. Alas, the pressure didn’t last. Instead, it fizzled, until Sweat and Gardner got sacks late in the fourth.

2. Johnson-Gardner: The Bears’ recent acquisition made an impact for the second game in a row. In addition to his first-quarter sack, he jabbed the ball loose from Dart, and Wright recovered. Then late in the fourth, Gardner-Johnson got another sack, taking down Russell Wilson. The turnover led to Cairo Santos’ 22-yard field goal that got the Bears to within 17-10 late in the third.

3. Better discipline: Despite a lackluster performance from the offense and defense that seemed to wear down, the often-penalized Bears played maybe their cleanest game of the season. They were flagged only three times for 25 yards.

Three things that didn’t

1. Containing Dart: Dart has shown an ability to make plays with his scrambling as much as his passing in his rookie season. He caused the Bears fits. His 24-yard sprint to the left pylon put the Giants up 17-10 early in the second half and was his second TD of the game. Dart finished with 67 rushing yards on six carries, including a 10-yard gain on a fourth-and-1 bootleg from the Giants 47 in the third quarter. He went to the locker room after the third to be evaluated for a potential concussion and did not return.

2. Where’s Colston?: After rookie tight end Colston Loveland had his breakout game last week against Cincinnati (six receptions, 118 yards, two TDs), he had zero targets in the first half. The Bears finally incorporated Loveland into the passing game after halftime. He finished with four catches for 55 yards.

3. Secondary coverage: The Bears’ defensive backfield left too many receivers open in the first half, allowing Dart to gain confidence and momentum. Making only his seventh NFL start, Dart completed 10 of his first 11 passes for 147 yards. Dart finished 19 of 29 for 242 yards in only three quarters of work.

What’s next?

The 6-3 Bears visit Minnesota in a rematch of the Monday Night Football season opener, which saw the Vikings rally in the fourth quarter to win 27-24. The NFC North rivals kick off at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.