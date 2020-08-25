Lake in the Hills man dead, Woodstock man charged with DUI after fatal wreck near Hebron

A 48-year-old Lake in the Hills man died after a Monday night two-vehicle crash in Hebron that resulted in multiple charges against the other driver, a 28-year-old Woodstock man. The McHenry County Sheriff's Office has reported that the Chevrolet Cruz reportedly struck the back of a Hyundai Santa Fe for unknown reasons, sending both southbound vehicles off the roadway to the west. (Photos provided)

Andres Carbajal Bernal, 28, of Woodstock, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony; driving under the influence, a misdemeanor; and driving with a suspended license, also a misdemeanor.

He remained at the McHenry County jail Tuesday afternoon on a $100,000 bond. Carbajal Bernal would need to post $10,000 bail to secure his release. He’s due back in court Thursday morning.

The crash occurred about 8:41 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Route 47 north of Allendale Road in unincorporated Hebron, according to a news release.

Carbajal Bernal is accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol while he was driving a Chevrolet Cruz that reportedly struck the back of a Hyundai Santa Fe for unknown reasons, according to court documents. The impact sent both southbound vehicles off the roadway to the west, according to the release. The Santa Fe then struck a tree while the Cruz overturned.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Court records identified the man killed as Jesus Iniguez. The McHenry County Coroner's Office declined to provide further details about the crash, but said the sheriff's office would send another release with more information before the end of the day Tuesday.

Carbajal Bernal was taken by the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District to Northwestern Hospital in McHenry with minor injuries. He was subsequently released from the hospital and transported to the McHenry County jail, where he was charged, according to the release.

The roadway was closed for about six hours, according to the release. The investigation continues by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.