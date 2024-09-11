IHSA football: DeKalb County 2024 Week 3 preview capsules

Nonconference

DeKalb (0-2) at Kaneland (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Barbs: DeKalb led in the fourth quarter against Sycamore and lost in Week 1. The Barbs led Plainfield South in the fourth quarter in Week 2 and lost. Coach Derek Schneeman said the team is still learning how to win and they’re in a good spot heading to Maple Park to face their old Northern Illinois Big 12 foes for the first time since a 21-20 loss in 2018. Davon Grant had a 1-yard rushing touchdown last week and had five catches for 57 yards. Quarterback Cole Latimer had a 10-yard scramble to stake DeKalb to an early lead.

About the Knights: There are seven 2023 playoff teams on the Knights’ schedule this year, and the Barbs are one of the two teams that failed to qualify for the postseason. But Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said he considers DeKalb a playoff-caliber team with one of the strongest passing offenses the Knights will face this year. Kaneland has already knocked off two teams that reached the second round or further in the playoffs last year with wins against Washington and Wauconda. He said the team is definitely happy heading into Week 3.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Sycamore (2-0) at Mahomet-Seymour (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: The Spartans have come from behind in both games this year, beating DeKalb 35-28 and Oswego East 15-9. Now they face a school their size for the first time with the 2½ hour trip to Mahomet. Burke Gautcher has led the offense this year, completing 17-of-27 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. Carter York has hauled in five passes for 121 yards, while Josiah Mitchell has five catches for 47 yards. Dylan Hodges has been the lead back with 43 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

About the Bulldogs: They’re coming off a barn-burner, 42-41 loss in double overtime to Highland. They were down eight with 1:07 left in regulation, with quarterback Luke Dyer orchestrating a tying drive to send things into overtime. Dyer attempted 39 passes, completing 21 for 276 yards and has thrown for 869 yards this year. Trey Peters and Gavin Hammerschmidt have been the main targets. The Bulldogs are 29-5 in the last three years, including a 7-3 mark last year. They made the playoffs every year from 2002 to 20014 and have 18 playoff appearances this century.

FND pick: Sycamore

Big Northern Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cogs: The Cogs moved to 2-0 last week after beating North Boone 34-0. Five Cogs each scored a touchdown in the win, and the defense stepped up with Cody Cravatta nabbing two picks. Owen Zaccard had a touchdown and an interception. G-K started the year with a 41-22 win against Chicago Leo as they search for a return to the postseason after missing last year. Coach Cam Davekos said facing a team in Oregon’s situation - 0-2 after making the postseason a year ago - is always a dangerous task. He said they’re going back to their wing-T roots of the 2000s and run more under center, and the Cogs will have to play assignment sound to come away with the win.

About the Hawks: The Hawks dominated time of possession in the first quarter, but couldn’t recover from a 99-yard touchdown from Dixon in a 35-0 loss last week. Oregon was without their top two quarterbacks due to injury and illness, and Logan Weems managed 60 yards on 21 carries. The Hawks fell to 0-2 after an 18-13 loss to North Boone in Week 1. They were playoff qualifiers a year ago, finishing 5-5 to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Hiawatha (1-1, 1-1) at Polo (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Hiawatha fell 54-0 to West Carroll last week. The Hawks were without leading tackler Tommy Butler in the game. But beyond missing their starting middle linebacker, coach Kenny McPeek said there were other things to clean up heading into the game Friday. Offensively, he said the team needs to sustain its blocking. He said the team schematically was blocking the right guys, but they need to sustain them longer. Defensively, he said the Hawks need to be less reliant on arm tackles. He said fixing those two issues will fix a lot of the overall issues the team had.

About the Marcos: Off their run to the semifinals last year, they’ve started the year with a 44-8 win against South Beloit and a 56-0 win against River Ridge last week. Noah Dewey had two rushing touchdowns and a fumble recovery for a score. Quentin Hurt had two rushing touchdowns for the Marcos.

FND pick: Polo