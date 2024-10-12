High school football: Week 7 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

Lyons' Danny Carroll (7) takes a handoff from Dom Pisciotti (12) during the varsity football game between Downers Grove North and Lyons Township on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 in Downers Grove. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Lyons 21, Downers Grove North 20: Dom Pisciotti connected with Mack Long for three-second half touchdowns, the go-ahead TD with 2:37 remaining and Lyons – after committing five turnovers in the first half – rallied from 20 points down to stun Downers Grove North 21-20 in a matchup of unbeatens.

Geneva 28, Wheaton North 24: A sack from Troy Velez and Sean Lane, along with a pass breakup in the end zone from Talyn Taylor helps Geneva move to 7-0 on the season with a 28-24 victory over Wheaton North.

Fenwick 42, Benet 7: Auburn recruit Nate Marshall and the Fenwick defense forced three turnovers in the first half, and the Friars went on to a dominating 42-7 win at Benet in a matchup of 5-1 teams.

Wheaton Warrenville South 27, Lake Park 14: Owen Yorke had 279 all-purpose yards, 203 of them rushing, to power Wheaton Warrenville South past Lake Park 27-14 in a matchup of DuKane Conference teams that came in with 3-3 records.

Montini 31, St. Viator 14: Montini’s defense made a pair of goal line stands, one early and then in the fourth quarter when the Lions were mounting a rally, to come away with a 31-14 win.

Glenbard East 49, West Chicago 15: Amonte Cook had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown and caught two TD passes from Michael Nee, sparking Glenbard East past West Chicago 49-15 as the Rams clinched the program’s record seventh straight playoff bid.

Willowbrook 31, Oak Park-River Forest 14: Jahonise Reed threw three touchdown passes for the Warriors (4-3), who won their third straight game.

Two of Reed’s TD passes went to Martin Anfinson and the other was a 66-yarder to Jesus Gomez. Reed was 13 for 19 for 169 yards. Anthony Leo rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries for Willowbrook.

Downers Grove South 33, Leyden 7: Keon Maggitt had a punt return for 60 yards, and caught a 48-yard TD for the Mustangs. Defensively, Colin Pierce had a fumble recovery, two solo tackles and four assisted tackles.

Glenbard South 24, Ridgewood 21: The Raiders (5-2) became playoff eligible with their fifth win.

Hinsdale South 53, Proviso East 7

IC Catholic Prep 40, Marmion 6

St. Francis 38, Marian Catholic 27

Richards 21, Lemont 10