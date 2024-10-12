Owen Yorke’s 279 all-purpose yards power Wheaton Warrenville South past Lake Park in key DuKane matchup

WHEATON – Owen Yorke already had a birthday present in the form of a big game scheduled. That game was Wheaton Warrenville South facing Lake Park on Friday at Red Grange Field with the teams having identical 3-3 records.

The winner between the DuKane Conference rivals wouldn’t need to worry about winning out to become playoff eligible.

Yorke contributed mightily to the Tigers’ cause with 279 all-purpose yards, including 203 on the ground, to help defeat the Lancers, 27-14.

“It was just kind of how the game fell out,” Yorke said. “We’re up, and then, we’re just gonna try to run the ball out. And our offensive line did great. Quarterback, coaches all performed well getting us to execute the game and run the clock out.”

Wheaton Warrenville South (4-3, 3-2) got the scoring started when Luca Carbonaro (187 yards on 15-of-21 passing) recovered a bad snap deep in the backfield, but he avoided the Lake Park (3-4, 1-4) defense and fired to Kirby Christensen in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.

Over the next 87 seconds of game time, the Lancers went three-and-out, and when the Tigers received the ensuing punt, they needed to drive only 56 yards to get their second touchdown via a 10-yard run from Yorke.

The Lancers’ first score was set up by a 34-yard completion from George Tzamouranis (81 yards on 10-of-21 passing) to Donovan Pinto on fourth down. Robert Munaco (76 yards on 13 carries) ran for a 3-yard touchdown two plays later.

The second quarter brought Yorke’s second touchdown from 7 yards out after the Lancers were pinned deep on a punt, and Tzamouranis threw the first of his three interceptions to Axel Boecker, setting up a short field.

“Really good to see our defense playing well two weeks in a row,” Wheaton Warrenville South coach Sean Norris said. “Tackling better and getting after the quarterback and creating those turnovers.”

After Jack Grumeretz recovered a bad snap in Tigers territory, Lake Park took advantage when Tzamouranis converted on another fourth down by throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nicco Gonzalez.

With the Tigers’ lead cut to seven, they marched down the field until they nearly had reached the end zone. When continuous red-zone runs by Yorke didn’t get the job done, Brendan Hary salvaged the drive with a 24-yard field goal to put the Tigers up, 24-14.

The Lancers had a chance to stay alive with a successful drive but failed to pick up a first down. Tzamouranis threw another deep pass on fourth down, but his magic had run out as the pass fell incomplete out of bounds.

“We went toe-to-toe with the Tigers tonight in moments,” Lake Park coach Chris Fitzpatrick said. “They won more of the moments. In the DuKane, you’re gonna have tight games, and I’m proud of how we fought.”

