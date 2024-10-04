Downers Grove North football vs. York score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Downers Grove North faces York in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Downers Grove North vs. York kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: York High School

About the Trojans: By its standards this season, Downers Grove North’s 28-7 win over Oak Park-River Forest last week was quite modest. The Trojans, ranked third in Class 7A in the latest Associated Press poll, has outscored its five opponents by a combined margin of 208-14. Now comes their biggest challenges, back-to-back games with fellow West Suburban Silver unbeatens York and Lyons. Those were Downers Grove North’s two regular-season losses last season, York by a 32-21 margin. Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu is the man to watch at quarterback while the Trojans have the ball, Charlie Cruse one of his top targets. Meanwhile, linebacker Jake Gregorio leads a defense that has been downright stifling.

About the Dukes: York, which has won at least a share of the last two Silver titles, got its toughest challenge to date this season last week, a 21-13 win over Hinsdale Central. Jimmy Conners made his presence felt on both sides with 76 yards and three TDs on 17 carries, and four tackles, a tackle for loss, pass breakup and an interception on the final play of the game. Defensive back Riggins Kohl had seven tackles and an interception. York had 272 yards rushing against Hinsdale Central, with Henry Duda rushing for 107 and dual-threat quarterback Bruno Massel 88 yards rushing and 72 yards passing. Notre Dame recruit and two-way starting lineman Joe Reiff is a man to watch for the Dukes, ranked third in Class 8A.

