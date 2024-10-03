2024 Suburban Life area preview capsules for Week 6

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North Downers Grove North's Aiden Solecki (65) celebrates a sack with teammates during a football game between Glenbard West at Downers Grove North on Friday, Sept 13, 2024 in Downers Grove. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

West Suburban Silver

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: By its standards this season, Downers Grove North’s 28-7 win over Oak Park-River Forest last week was quite modest. The Trojans, ranked third in Class 7A in the latest Associated Press poll, has outscored its five opponents by a combined margin of 208-14. Now comes their biggest challenges, back-to-back games with fellow West Suburban Silver unbeatens York and Lyons. Those were Downers Grove North’s two regular-season losses last season, York by a 32-21 margin. Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu is the man to watch at quarterback while the Trojans have the ball, Charlie Cruse one of his top targets. Meanwhile, linebacker Jake Gregorio leads a defense that has been downright stifling.

About the Dukes: York, which has won at least a share of the last two Silver titles, got its toughest challenge to date this season last week, a 21-13 win over Hinsdale Central. Jimmy Conners made his presence felt on both sides with 76 yards and three TDs on 17 carries, and four tackles, a tackle for loss, pass breakup and an interception on the final play of the game. Defensive back Riggins Kohl had seven tackles and an interception. York had 272 yards rushing against Hinsdale Central, with Henry Duda rushing for 107 and dual-threat quarterback Bruno Massel 88 yards rushing and 72 yards passing. Notre Dame recruit and two-way starting lineman Joe Reiff is a man to watch for the Dukes, ranked third in Class 8A.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

Oak Park-River Forest (1-4, 1-2) at Lyons (5-0, 3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Huskies: OPRF is on the back end of what has been a nasty stretch of three games, matchups with Silver unbeatens York, Downers Grove North and now Lyons. But a 28-7 loss to a Downers Grove North team that had demolished all previous comers seems somewhat encouraging for the Huskies. Besides a 49-0 win over Proviso West, the Huskies in their four losses have been outscored by a combined margin of 126-28. Junior QB Johnny Nelson and sophomore running back Liam Smith are players to watch.

About the Lions: Lyons took care of business last week, a 59-0 win over Proviso West, and now looks to do the same against OPRF ahead of showdowns the next two weeks against Downers Grove North and York. Lyons is 5-0 for the first time since 2017. Lyons is ranked No. 8 in the latest Class 8A poll by AP. Lyons beat OPRF 49-0 last season.

FND Pick: Lyons

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central, similar to previous defeats to Naperville Central and Lyons, hung in there until the end of an eventual 21-13 loss to York last week. Now the Red Devils must make hay the next three weeks, games against teams with current losing records, if they are to make a playoff push. Junior QB Riley Contreras threw for 111 yards and TD passes to Kelan McInerney and James Skokna last week. Skokna had six catches for 77 yards and the score.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West finally put an end to its worst start since 1999 last week, blowing out Leyden 63-0 in a West Suburban crossover. JaMarcus Kelly ran for four TDs, including ones from 47 and 37 yards, and the Hilltoppers led it 49-0 at the half. Danny Campanella had a pick-six and Dylan Vlach and Jack Davis also had TDs in the first half. Similar to Hinsdale Central, the schedule sets up for a potential playoff push with three games remaining against teams with current losing records. Glenbard West anticipates the return of running back Teyion Oriental, out since Week 1 with an apparent hand injury. Glenbard West beat Hinsdale Central 42-21 last season.

FND Pick: Hinsdale Central

West Suburban Gold

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South comes in off back-to-back losses, a 45-7 defeat to Willowbrook last week. The Hornets’ defense has struggled in its three losses, giving up 39 points per game.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South has won back-to-back games since entering Gold Division play with a 48-0 win over Morton last week. In the game Kayden Smith ran for 74 yards and three TDs, Keon Maggitt had a 95-yard kickoff on the game’s opening play and defensive lineman Ryker Dudley had four tackles for loss and a sack. Downers Grove South has won the last three games in the rivalry for the Rebel Cannon, including 29-17 last season.

FND Pick: Downers Grove South

Proviso East (0-5, 0-3) at Willowbrook (2-3, 2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: It’s been another difficult season for Proviso East, but at least last week’s 28-8 loss to Addison Trail was a relatively competitive result.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook got back on track after a tough two-point loss to Downers Grove South in Week 4, blowing out Hinsdale South 45-7 last week. Aidan Kuehl and Anthony Leo had TD runs and Jahonise Reed threw two TD passes to KJ Rhodes for the Warriors, which led 32-0 at the half. Willowbrook beat Proviso East 43-8 last season.

FND Pick: Willowbrook

Morton (2-3, 1-1) at Leyden (3-2, 1-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Mustangs: Morton lost 48-0 to Downers Grove South last week, its second consecutive shutout loss after Hinsdale Central did so to the Mustangs in Week 4. Morton lost to Leyden 7-6 last week.

About the Eagles: Leyden, like Morton, comes in off a rough Week 5 result, 63-0 to Glenbard West. Leyden has already surpassed the win total of last year’s 2-7 team, although it should be noted that all three of the Eagles’ wins came against clubs that still remain winless.

FND Pick: Morton

Nazareth's Trenton Walker (8) runs with the ball during the varsity football game between Joliet Catholic and Nazareth on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in La Grange Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

CCL/ESCC Green

Nazareth (4-1, 1-0) at St. Rita (4-1, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth has had no problem putting up points this season, but its defense has risen to the forefront recently. The Roadrunners shut out IC Catholic Prep 33-0 in Week 4, and stopped a couple of late Joliet Catholic drives for a 16-13 win last week. Logan Malachuk connected with Trenton Walker on a 75-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter for what proved to be the game-winning score. The two also hooked up on a 35-yard score as Walker had seven catches for 155 yards. Nazareth, which has already matched last year’s regular-season win total, remains No. 1 in the Class 5A poll. St. Rita beat Nazareth 33-10 in the programs’ last meeting, in 2022.

About the Mustangs: St. Rita seems to be picking up steam with three straight wins, following up an impressive win at St. Francis with a 42-0 win over Notre Dame last week. St. Rita is back in the Green after competing in the Blue last season. The Mustangs won two outright Green titles and one shared title since the megaconference formed in 2019. Senior linebacker Justin Buckner and James Kingsbury are leaders of the St. Rita defense. Senior running back Nick Herman is the player to watch on offense. St. Rita is ranked fourth in Class 7A.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Nazareth

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: After its 3-0 start, St. Francis has suffered back-to-back losses, including last weekend’s stunning 27-25 defeat at the hands of Providence. Junior quarterback Brady Palmer engineered a pair of fourth-quarter drives to give the Spartans a late lead only to watch the Celtics score the go-ahead TD on a 30-yard pass in the final seconds. A year ago, the Spartans pulled off a 35-34 win over IC on a touchdown pass and 2-point conversion with 19 seconds remaining.

About the Knights: Quarterback Will Bryk leads the Knights into action following last weekend’s 34-26 loss to Marist. IC Catholic has suffered three consecutive losses after a 2-0 start. Junior running back/linebacker Foley Calcagno averages 10-plus tackles per game. Spartans coach Bob McMillen was a football standout at IC in the 1980s.

FND Pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

CCL/ESCC Purple

Benet (4-1, 1-0) at St. Patrick (2-3, 0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Redwings: The Redwings look to bounce back after having their four-game winning streak ended during last weekend’s 48-13 loss to Mount Carmel. Jack Clevenger provided a highlight with his 22-yard interception return for a touchdown, while cornerback Conor Evers recorded 12 tackles. Benet will become playoff eligible with a road victory. The Redwings beat St. Patrick 23-13 last season.

About the Shamrocks: St. Patrick hopes to snap a two-game losing streak in which it has been outscored, 89-0, by Brother Rice and DePaul Prep. Colin Hay directs the Shamrocks’ defense, supported by receivers Gavin Fitzgerald, Vince Curio, and sophomore tailback Jayden Miranda.

FND Pick: Benet

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

CCL/ESCC White

Carmel (3-2, 0-1) at Montini (3-2, 0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Corsairs: Carmel comes in off a 42-20 win over Marian Catholic, as the Corsairs have alternated wins and losses over the first five weeks. Sophomore QB Trae Taylor holds 28 scholarship offers including Michigan, Ohio State, LSU and Tennessee. He leads an offense that includes running back senior running back Donovan Dey, the CCL/ESCC Purple co-Offensive Player of the Year last year. Head coach Jason McKie, who played for the Chicago Bears, leads a program on the rise that reached the Class 5A quarterfinals last season.

About the Broncos: Montini bounced back from back-to-back losses in a big way last week, beating Marmion 55-19. Sophomore QB Israel Abrams threw for 224 yards and five TDs, CJ Harkins catching three of those scores. Jaxon Lane had 13 tackles, eight of them solos and JoJo James rushed for 82 yards and caught a 61-yard TD. Lane leads Montini with 42 tackles on the season. Santino Florio has 20 catches for 230 yards and three TDs. Montini is ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A poll.

FND Pick: Carmel

Fenwick (4-1, 1-0) at St. Laurence (5-0, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Friars: Fenwick earned a win by forfeit last week after De La Salle suspended its varsity season due to low numbers. Now the Friars, a one-point loss to Joliet Catholic from being unbeaten, heads into the teeth of their schedule with games against unbeaten St. Laurence and one-loss Benet and Mount Carmel. QB Jamen Williams and RB Jalen Morgan leads the Fenwick offense, while the man to watch on both sides of the ball is Auburn recruit Nate Marshall.

About the Vikings: St. Laurence, Class 4A state runner-up last season, is the lone remaining unbeaten in the CCL/ESCC megaconference. The Vikings, currently ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A poll, are off to their first 5-0 start since 1979. With starting running back Harley Rizzs out last week, junior Cory Les stepped in and ran for 138 yards and four TDs, and caught a 67-yard TD catch from senior QB Chase Kwiatkowski in a 42-0 win over Leo. Kwiatkowski, an Illinois State recruit, transferred to St. Laurence this season from Lake Central, Ind. St. Laurence’s five wins have come over opponents with a combined record of 6-19.

FND Pick: Fenwick

DuKane Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: WW South has to quickly put behind a stunning 37-32 loss to St. Charles North last week, a game in which the Tigers led 32-23 with 2:30 left before the North Stars rallied with two TDs over a 37-second span. Tigers’ quarterback Luca Carbonaro threw TD passes to Owen Yorke in the fourth quarter and Luke Beres in the second quarter. NIU recruit Amari Williams had six catches for 93 yards. WW South beat Wheaton North 20-17 last season, the Tigers’ first win in the rivalry series since 2019. The teams’ last four meetings have been decided by a total of nine points.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North comes in off a rough 41-0 loss to Batavia. The Falcons managed just 31 yards of offense minus five rushing. They’re in the middle of a tricky stretch of games, the crosstown rivalry sandwiched around matchups with unbeaten Batavia and Geneva.

FND Pick: Wheaton Warrenville South

South Suburban Blue

Lemont (3-2, 3-0) at Bremen (0-5, 0-2)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: Things have turned in a rather positive direction for Lemont after a rough start to the nonconference season. Lemont was 0-2 after losses to Libertyville and Geneva (both teams are currently 5-0) but since has regroup nicely and after knocking off previously undefeated T.F. North in Week 5, Lemont now has pretty firm control of the South Suburban Blue Conference race, a league that the program frequently found itself at the top of over the last decade.

About the Braves: Bremen was a playoff team last season, but things have clearly regressed in the Braves program. Bremen lost 46-20 to Hillcrest in Week 5, but this should probably be seen as a sign of progress considering the Braves managed just 30 points in their first four games of the year.

FND Pick: Lemont

– Steve Soucie

Upstate Eight East

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: Since allowing 35 points to a potent Wheaton Warrenville South team in Week 1, the Raiders’ defense has given up a total of 28 points during the team’s four-game winning streak. Freshman tailback Elijah Donahue provided a highlight reel with three first-quarter touchdowns against Elmwood Park last weekend. The Rams need a win to stay atop the Upstate Eight East.

About the Bulldogs: Sophomore quarterback Giancarlo Garcia accounted for 166 yards of offense during the Bulldogs’ 21-14 loss to Fenton last weekend. Garcia, who completed 11 of 15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, has thrown four TD passes in five games. Senior defensive back Julian Espinoza recorded a team-high 10 tackles against Fenton.

FND Pick: Glenbard South

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Fenton (4-1, 2-1) at Glenbard East (4-1, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Bison: It has been quite a turnaround season for the Bison, who will secure their first winning campaign since 2013 with a victory over the Rams. That won’t be easy, however, considering Glenbard East’s 49-7 victory over Fenton last season. Senior quarterback Nathan Stewart is flanked by Jack Tinajero, Nate Lopez, Javier Rosas, Omar Diaz, and Jayshaun Shipp.

About the Rams: Glenbard East has scored 153 points (51-point average) during its last 3 victories over Bartlett, Elmwood Park, and Ridgewood. Quarterback Michael Nee has hurt opponents with his arm and legs, evidenced by his three touchdown passes and 20-yard touchdown run, during the Rams’ 41-8 victory over Ridgewood last weekend. Amonte Cook is a scoring threat every time he touches the ball, while junior tailback Kedrick Dennis also possesses game-breaking speed. Glenbard East beat Fenton 49-7 last season.

FND Pick: Glenbard East

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Wheaton Academy (4-1, 3-0) at Bishop McNamara (3-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Warriors: Winners of four straight games, Wheaton Academy travels to Kankakee looking to stay atop the Chicagoland Christian Conference standings. Senior quarterback Nathan Downey has improved each week and has multiple targets in Charlie Coniaris, Gino Spinelli, and Jake Weston. Tailbacks London Leflore and Brandon Kiebles combined for 4 touchdowns during the Warriors’ 56-0 victory over St. Edward last weekend.

About the Fightin’ Irish: Ian Irps’ 67-yard touchdown run in the third quarter provided the go-ahead score during Kankakee McNamara’s 17-14, come-from-behind victory over Aurora Christian last weekend. How much improved are the Fightin’ Irish? A year ago, they dropped a 51-0 decision to Aurora Christian. If that score sounds familiar, it’s identical to Wheaton Academy’s 51-0 victory over Kankakee McNamara last season.

FND Pick: Wheaton Academy

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Westmont (1-3) at Eastland Pearl City Co-op (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Sentinels: Westmont travels west for a first-time meeting against Lanark Eastland Pearl City Co-op following last weekend’s 46-20 loss to Madison. The Sentinels are led by quarterback-linebacker Lucas Fears and teammates Lawrence Walker, IV, Yannis Tutuianu, Landon Hicks, Bryan Baker, and Jeremiah Thomas.

About the Wildcatz: Pearl City-Eastland tailback Draven Zier rushed for 207 yards on 15 carries and had a pair of 64-yard touchdown runs during the Wildcatz’ 34-8 victory over Stockton last weekend. The Wildcatz have scored 116 points during their three-game winning streak.

FND Pick: Eastland-Pearl City

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group