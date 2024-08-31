August 31, 2024
Shaw Local
High school football: Week 1 results; recaps for every game in the Suburban Life area

By Joshua Welge
Glenbard East's Valentino Heredia (24) runs against Willowbrook during the varsity football game between Glenbard East and Willowbrook high schools on Friday, Sep. 30, 2024 in Villa Park.

Glenbard East 30, Willowbrook 23: After a 57-yard kickoff return by Amonte Cook, Michael Nee found Muhammad Musleh for a 23-yard score with two seconds left to give visiting Glenbard East an improbable 30-23 victory at Willowbrook Friday in a wild finish.

Photos: Glenbard East vs. Willowbrook ]

Lyons 38, Prospect 21: Danny Carroll rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and Lyons rode a strong start past Prospect 38-21.

Wheaton North 23, Providence 22: Shane Diericx caught a fourth-down pass from 6 yards out as time expired and managed to fend off a hard hit near the goal line to reach the end zone for the winning touchdown, giving Wheaton North a wild 23-22 win over visiting Providence.

Naperville Central 24, Hinsdale Central 13: Aiden Clark ran for 290 yards and two touchdowns, and Naperville Central overcame an early interception and Hinsdale Central touchdown to beat the Red Devils 24-13.

Wheaton Warrenville South 35, Glenbard South 10: Owen Yorke rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns and Luca Carbonaro ran for two TDs as Wheaton Warrenville South dominated Glenbard South 35-10.

Downers Grove South 33, Metea Valley 15: Keon Maggit Jr. returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, and Daniel Mensah stepped in after an injury to rush for three TDs in Downers Grove South’s 33-15 win over Metea Valley.

Downers Grove North 42, O’Fallon 0

Wauconda 44, Hinsdale South 34

IC Catholic 27, St. Mary’s Southside Catholic (Mo.) 26 (OT)

Libertyville 43, Lemont 0

Montini 49, Hyde Park 0

Isaac Alexander had two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown, and had a 5-yard TD run for Montini. Israel Abrams threw a 29-yard TD to Santino Florio and Jeremiah Peterson also scored a TD.

Nazareth 37, Kankakee 30:

Logan Malachuk threw a 46-yard TD pass to Jake Cestone with 3:46 left as the Roadrunners won a wild one in LaGrange Park.

St. Francis 27, Kenwood 21

York 28, Glenbrook South 10