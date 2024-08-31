Keon Maggit’s big return, Downers Grove South backfield depth comes up big against Metea Valley

DOWNERS GROVE – Keon Maggit Jr. raised his hands in triumph as he crossed the goal line for an 88-yard kick return touchdown.

Home fans roared as Maggit flew down the sidelines, giving Downers Grove South Downers Grove South a 13-point lead over Metea Valley in a nonconference football Friday night before the half.

“As soon as I caught it, I saw the wedge, and I was just like, man, that’s a touchdown,” Maggit said.

Downers South took down Metea Valley 33-15 in a battle of the Mustangs at Downers Grove South.

The victorious Mustangs displayed impressive backfield depth.

Kayden Smith, a senior running back for Downers South, carried the ball 13 times for 74 yards and added a 13-yard touchdown reception.

In the second half, with Smith sidelined due to injury, junior running back Daniel Mensah stepped up in a big way.

Mensah finished the night with three rushing touchdowns and more than 70 yards rushing.

He was one of four backs to receive snaps for Downers Grove South.

“I believe we have the best running back depth in the nation,” Mensah said.

Metea Valley went down 14-0 early in the contest, but battled, keeping the score tight throughout the second half.

Senior quarterback Jack MacLeod started his first varsity game. The Metea Valley quarterback threw for over 150 yards and a touchdown.

Senior receiver Dominic Smith provided a favorite target for MacLeod. Smith went for 80 plus yards in the contest, including 50 yards through the air on Metea’s first touchdown drive.

Metea Valley coach John Parpet praised his players’ fight.

“They’re competitors, they’re a great group of kids,” Parpet said. “They’re not going to lay down.”

Downers Grove South quarterback Dominic West played efficient, mistake-free football for the Mustangs.

The senior completed 11 of 13 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

“Our program is right there,” Downers Grove South coach Mark Molinari said. “We have been a solid program for a long, long time, but I feel like we are really starting to turn a corner. Guys are believing in what we are doing.”

Molinari hopes this win will give Downers South momentum in its path toward a home playoff game. On senior night at Downers Grove South, added motivation contributed to the win.

“This win was for them,” Mensah said.