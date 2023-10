2023 IHSA playoffs: Statewide second-round matchups

The 2023 IHSA playoff field is set. Check out every matchup for all 64 second-round games. Dates and times will be updated as confirmed.

Class 1A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) Forreston at (1) Lena-Winslow TBD (5) Morrison at (4) Annawan-Wethersfield TBD (2) Stark County at (10) ROWVA 2 p.m. Saturday (6) Aurora Christian at (3) Hope Academy TBD South Bracket (1) Camp Point Central at (9) Calhoun 2 p.m. Saturday (5) LeRoy at (4) Belleville Althoff TBD (7) Salt Fork at (2) Sesser-Valier 2 p.m. Saturday (6) Casey-Westfield at (3) Greenfield TBD

Class 2A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Seneca at (9) Rockridge 2 p.m. Saturday (5) Wilmington at (4) Tri-Valley 2 p.m. Saturday (7) Momence at (2) Maroa-Forsyth 2 p.m. Saturday (6) Farmington at (3) Bloomington Central Catholic TBD South Bracket (8) Nashville vs. (16) Quincy Notre Dame 1 p.m. Saturday (5) Red Bud at (4) Athens 2 p.m. Saturday (2) Shelbyville at (10) Vandalia TBD (3) Johnston City at (11) Breese Mater Dei TBD

Class 3A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Byron at (9) Peotone TBD (5) Du-Pec at (13) Stillman Valley 1 p.m. Saturday (2) Princeton at (10) Monmouth-Roseville TBD (6) Montini at (14) Prairie Central 2 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (1) DuQuoin at (9) Tolono Unity 2 p.m. Saturday (5) Sullivan at (4) Mt. Carmel TBD (7) Olympia at (2) Greenville 3 p.m. Saturday (6) St. Joseph Ogden at (3) Roxana 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) Sandwich at (1) Chicago Dyett TBD (4) Wheaton Academy at (12) St. Viator 7 p.m. Friday (7) IC Catholic at (2) Rockford Boylan TBD (6) St. Laurence at (3) Dixon 1 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (8) Coal City at (1) Rochester 7 p.m. Friday (5) Mount Zion at (4) Breese Central TBD (7) Charleson at (2) Murphysboro TBD (14) Peoria Notre Dame at (11) Harrisburg 5 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) St. Francis at (16) Sterling TBD (5) Sycamore at (4) Chicago Morgan Park TBD (7) Glenbard South at (15) Nazareth TBD (6) Carmel at (3) Antioch 1 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (1) Morris at (9) Sacred Heart Griffin 2 p.m. Saturday (13) Triad at (5) Joliet Catholic TBD (15) Providence at (10) Hillcrest TBD (6) Metamora at (3) Highland 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Lake Zurich at (9) Kaneland TBD (5) Wauconda at (4) Belvidere North TBD (7) Geneva at (15) Lake Forest 7 p.m. Friday (3) Cary-Grove at (11) Highland Park 2 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (8) Blue Island Eisenhower at (1) Kankakee 1 p.m. Saturday (5) Normal West at (4) East St. Louis TBD (7) Crete-Monee at (2) Washington 3 p.m. Saturday (6) Glenwood at (3) Richards 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 7A

Time, Date (16) Bradley-Bourbonnais at (1) Normal Community TBD (9) Glenbard East at (25) Addison Trail TBD (13) Downers Grove North at (4) Hersey TBD (12) Lincoln-Way West at (28) Collinsville TBD (15) Willowbrook at (2) Hononegah 2 p.m. Saturday (10) Lincoln-Way Central at (7) Batavia 1 p.m. Saturday (3) Quincy at (19) Wheaton North TBD (11) Prospect at (6) Mount Carmel 7 p.m. Friday

