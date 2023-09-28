Northwest Herald preview capsules for Week 6 of the 2023 season

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Burlington Central (3-2, 3-2) at Jacobs (2-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Jacobs won 35-30 in Week 6 last season.

About the Rockets: Central defeated McHenry last week 17-7. … The Rockets started sophomore Landon Arnold at quarterback last week with starter Jackson Alcorn and backup Ryder Bergemann both out with injuries. Arnold completed 13 of 21 passes for 136 yards and a clinching touchdown with 25 seconds remaining. … RB Joey Kowall also missed last week with an injury and was among the area’s top rushers before he was hurt. … Brady Gilroy (21 receptions), Michael Person (20), LJ Kerr (16) and Caden West (11) are the Rockets’ leading receivers. … DL Bryan McGladdery (27 tackles, two sacks) and LBs Zach Adamo (26.5 tackles, three sacks) and Zach Samaan (31.5 tackles) lead the defense.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs won its District 300 rivalry game over Dundee-Crown 55-26 last week. … The Eagles got a huge game from sophomore RB Caden DuMelle with 13 carries for 252 yards and four touchdowns. … RB Tyvon Boddie returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score and ran eight times for 111 yards. … Jacobs has played the FVC’s top three teams (Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove and Huntley), but it needs to win three of its last four to become playoff eligible.

Friday Night Drive pick: Jacobs

Cary-Grove’s Andrew Prio has been his team's big-play man as a runner, receiver and on returns. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Cary-Grove (4-1, 4-1) at Hampshire (1-4, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hampshire beat Cary-Gove 24-10 in Week 9 last season.

About the Trojans: C-G lost to Prairie Ridge 21-20 last week. … The Trojans battled back after Prairie Ridge took a 21-14 lead with 2:09 remaining and scored with 55 second remaining, but the extra point was wide left. … FB Logan Abrams is second on the area rushing list with 549 yards. … RB Andrew Prio has 359 rushing yards on 27 carries with five touchdowns. He also has three receptions, two of which went for touchdowns, and averages 14.7 yards on every touch from scrimmage. … QB Peyton Seaburg is 7-of-15 passing with six touchdowns, two of which came last week. … The Trojans’ defense has allowed 74 points for the season. … C-G is No. 5 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to Huntley 34-7 last week. … The Whips rely heavily on RB Cole Klawikowski, who is fourth on the area rushing list with 520 yards, despite missing most of one game. He has seven rushing touchdowns. … QB Luke Lacke has thrown for 606 yards, and WR Ari Fivelson leads Hampshire with 13 receptions.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

Crystal Lake Central (3-2, 3-2) at McHenry (0-5, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: McHenry beat Central 27-21 in Week 8 last season.

About the Tigers: Central won a rivalry game over Crystal Lake South 34-0 last week. … The Tigers’ defense has allowed 72 points for the season and not given up a point in the past six quarters. … QB Jason Penza had his best game last week, hitting on 16 of 26 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns. … WR George Dimopoulos had a huge game with 10 receptions for 219 yards and three scores. … Dimopoulos (28 catches), Tommy Hammond (23), Carter Kelley (12) and RB Griffin Buehler (11) give Penza plenty of options.

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to Burlington Central 17-7 last week. … The Warriors have played close games each of the past two weeks, losing to Dundee-Crown 13-7 and to Burlington Central. … RB Jacob Jones leads the team with 292 rushing yards. … QB Ethan Dietmeyer’s return from an injury two weeks ago has helped the offense.

FND pick: Crystal Lake Central

Huntley quarterback Braylon Bower is 35-of-40 passing over the last three games. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake South (2-3, 2-3) at Huntley (4-1, 4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Huntley beat South 27-19 in Week 9 last season.

About the Gators: South lost to Crystal Lake Central 34-0 last week. … That was the first time the Gators had been shut out since their 35-0 loss at Deerfield in the second round of the 2019 Class 6A playoffs. … WR Colton Hess has 24 catches with five touchdowns, RB AJ Demirov has 26 grabs. … RB Jake Christensen has 439 yards rushing, and QB Caden Casimino is third in area passing with 942 yards.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Hampshire 34-7 last week. … Raiders QB Braylon Bower has been on fire the past three games completing 35 of 40 passes. Against Jacobs in Week 2, he was 11 of 11; against Hampshire he was 9 of 9. His completion percentage (78.9) is best among area players. … RB Haiden Janke has 474 rushing yards and an area-best 11 rushing touchdowns.

FND pick: Huntley

Dundee-Crown (1-4, 1-4) at Prairie Ridge (5-0, 5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge defeated Dundee-Crown 35-14 in Week 7 last season.

About the Chargers: D-C lost to Jacobs 55-26 last week. … QB Zach Randl and WR Torrion Bell connected four times for 170 yards and two touchdowns last week. Randl has 770 passing yards for the season. … RB Kadin Malone leads the Chargers with 372 rushing yards.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge defeated Cary-Grove 21-20 last week. … The Wolves are No. 1 in Class 5A and the last unbeaten team in the FVC. … Prairie Ridge possessed the ball for 34:33 of last week’s game with time-consuming drives. … FB Jack Finn leads the team with 504 yards rushing. Safety Dom Creatore was used heavily on offense last week and has 325 rushing yards. He ran for 124 yards in that game. … Prairie Ridge’s defense has allowed an FVC-low 60 points.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Marian Central's Cale McThenia, Christian Bentancur and Tyson Jakubowicz yell as they raise their helmets just before this season's opener. The Hurricanes can take a major step toward the Class 2A playoffs if they beat Chicago Hope on Friday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Hope Academy (4-1, 2-1) at Marian Central (3-2, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: This is the first meeting between the two teams.

About the Eagles: Hope beat Chicago Christian 1-0 by forfeit last week because the Knights had too many injured players to field a team. … Hope beat Wheaton Academy 30-29 in Week 4 and lost to Aurora Christian 27-22 in the previous game. … RB Jamarcus Lofton leads the Eagles wih 314 yards rushing. … QB Eddie Jenkins Jr. has thrown for 656 yards and seven touchdowns. … Jamari West, Aaron Green, Jerome Stuckey and Ryan Williams average more than 20 yards per catch. … The Eagles were 10-1 last year and lost to Forreston 44-16 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. … Hope is tied for No. 10 in the Class 1A poll.

About the Hurricanes: Marian beat Chicago Christ the King 55-0 last week for its third consecutive win. … The Hurricanes are averaging 42.4 points a game and are prolific through the air. QB Cale McThenia (Northern Iowa) is completing 70.1% of his passes for 1,794 yards and 24 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. … WR Christian Bentancur (Clemson) leads the area with 41 receptions for 810 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has 180 career catches and can become the 11th player in IHSA history to reach 200. His five TD catches last week were one short of the IHSA record for a game. … WR Rylan Dolter is second in the area with 34 catches, and RB Quinn Brady has 23. … Marian was just outside the Class 2A top 10 at No. 13.

FND pick: Marian Central

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 BLUE DIVISION

Sandwich (4-1, 2-1) at Harvard (0-5, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Harvard beat Sandwich 29-24 in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

About the Indians: Sandwich defeated Johnsburg 28-6 last week. … After not having a team because of low participation numbers last season, the Indians can become playoff eligible with a victory. … RB Simeion Harris leads the team with 641 rushing yards and averages 9.4 per carry. … RBs Nick Michalek (424) and Parker Anderson (295) are the other top backs in a run-heavy offense.

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to Marengo 40-20 last week. … The Hornets have lost 16 consecutive games since their victory over Sandwich in Week 7 of 2021. … Harvard had its best offensive game last week, with QB Adam Cooke throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns. … WR Daniel Rosas had five receptions for 129 yards and two scores. He has 16 catches for the season.

FND pick: Sandwich

Marengo (3-2, 2-1) at Rochelle (3-2, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Rochelle beat Marengo 48-27 in Week 6 last season.

About the Indians: Marengo defeated Harvard 40-20 last week. … RB Isaac Anthony has a team-best 460 rushing yards. He ran for 129 and three touchdowns against Harvard. … QB David Lopez threw for a career-best 230 yards and two touchdowns last week. … WR Parker Mandelky caught seven passes for 149 and two TDs.

About the Hubs: Rochelle lost to Sycamore 21-6 last week. … RB Grant Gensler has 494 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He averages 8.8 yards per carry. … QB Carson Lewis has thrown for 302 yards. RB Roman Villalobos has 234 yards rushing.

FND pick: Rochelle

Plano (2-3, 0-2) at Johnsburg (2-3, 0-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Johnsburg defeated Plano 40-20 in Week 6 last season.

About the Reapers: Plano lost to Richmond-Burton 42-7 last week. … RB Waleed Johnson is the focal point of the Reapers’ offense with 615 yards rushing and five touchdowns. … FB Andrew Cox has run for 239 yards. … Johnson and Nick Serio lead Plano in receptions, each with eight.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg lost to Sandwich 28-6 last week. … After a 2-0 start, the Skyhawks have dropped three straight games. … RB Brett Centnarowicz leads Johnsburg with 373 rushing yards. … QB A.J. Bravieri has thrown for 549 yards.

FND pick: Plano

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE DIVISION

Woodstock North (2-3, 1-2) at Ottawa (2-3, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Ottawa defeated North 33-12 last season in Week 6.

About the Thunder: North beat Woodstock 14-7 last week. … QB Landan Creighton scored on a 96-yard run to start the first half against Woodstock, then tossed a 3-yard pass to Parker Menzel to end the first half. The Thunder’s defense limited the Blue Streaks to 188 yards of offense and held on for the win. … Creighton leads the team with 381 rushing yards. … WR Max Dennison leads the Thunder with 11 receptions, four of which have gone for touchdowns. … RBs Parker Halihan and David Randecker each have 184 rushing yards.

About the Pirates: With a currently 5-0 opponent (Morris) and 0-5 opponent (Woodstock) scheduled to end the regular season, Ottawa desperately needs this win to keep its playoff hopes alive as well as to build some positive momentum after back-to-back blowout losses to powerhouses Sycamore and Kaneland. The Pirates have the weapons to make a push, led by RBs Ryder Miller (360 yards, two TDs) and Archer Cechowicz (210 yards, two TDs), WR Paxton Miller (10 catches, 120 yards, two TDs) and dual-threat QB Colby Mortenson (46 of 71 for 535 yards and five TDs passing; 146 yards and four TDs rushing). The have shut down two opponents, Streator and Harvard, but allowed an average of 43.3 points in their three losses. Next week’s showdown at La Salle-Peru looms and could be huge for both teams’ playoff hopes if Ottawa can do its part with a win Friday.

FND pick: Ottawa

La Salle Peru (3-2, 1-1) at Woodstock (0-5, 0-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: L-P beat the Blue Streaks 24-0 in Week 6 last season.

About the Cavaliers: L-P lost to Morris 40-0 last week. … The Cavaliers have Sycamore and Kaneland lurking in their final two weeks and need two more wins to make the playoffs. … RB Brady Romagnoli leads the Cavs with 332 rushing yards. … QB Brendan Boudreau has run for 244 yards and thrown for 521. … L-P is trying to make it to the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock lost to Woodstock North 14-7 last week. … RBs Max Miller (264) and Landen Stoltz (247) lead the Streaks in rushing. … QB Caden Thompson is completing 56.7% of his passes and has thrown for 446 yards. … WR Charlie Gilmore has a team-high 10 receptions.

FND pick: La Salle-Peru

NONCONFERENCE

Richmond-Burton (5-0) at Morris (5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Richmond-Burton defeated Morris 31-7 in Week 6 last season.

About Richmond-Burton: R-B beat Plano 42-7 last week. … FB Braxtin Nellessen has an area-best 631 yards rushing and has scored nine touchdowns. … RB-DB Jack Martens is R-B’s most explosive player, averaging 15.5 yards a carry. Martens has 18 rushes for 280 yards and five touchdowns. … QB JT Groh has completed 76.0% of his passes, with seven of his 19 completions for touchdowns. … R-B is 59-5 under coach Mike Noll, who is in his sixth season. … R-B is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.

About Morris: Morris beat La Salle-Peru 40-0 last week, hitting 40 points for the fifth consecutive game. … Morris has allowed 63 points in five games and is ranked No. 3 in the Class 4A poll. … Morris was ranked No. 1 in Class 5A last season when R-B won 31-7. The core of this Morris team is a year older and a year wiser, and it likely hasn’t forgotten what Richmond-Burton did to it the last time these two teams met. … QB Carter Button has continued to be spectacular, having thrown for almost 1,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception despite rarely taking any snaps in the second half of games.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Flanagan (Cornell-Woodland co-op) (3-2) at Alden-Hebron (2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: A-H beat Flanagan 27-0 in the second round of the 2006 Class 1A playoffs.

About the Falcons: Flanagan has won two games in a row, beating Danville Schlarman 63-14 and St. Anne 41-6. … The Falcons’ other victory came over Biggsville West Central in the opener 35-20.

About the Giants: A-H lost to Orangeville 53-36 last week. … RB Wyatt Armbrust leads the Giants with 444 yards rushing. … QB Ben Vole has rushed for 328 yards and thrown for 639. … WB Fabian Carreno has 16 receptions and four touchdowns.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron