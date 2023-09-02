The Times Area Roundup: Seneca moves to 2-0 with 40-7 victory at Lisle

FRIDAY RESULTS
Prep football
Seneca 40, Lisle 7: At Lisle, the Fighting Irish (2-0) picked up the road win over their former conference rivals Friday, leading 40-0 by halftime.
Seneca outgained the Lions 352-165 in yards from scrimmage, including 290 yards rushing led by Nathan Grant (102 yards, one TD), Asher Hamby (78 yards, two TDs) and Nathen Neal (48 yards). Grant was also 4-of-5 passing for 62 yards and a touchdown to Paxton Giertz, who had 40 yards receiving.
Chris Peura recorded two sacks for Seneca, coached by Terry Maxwell, who earlier in the week was named the Chicago Bears Coach of the Week for Week 1.
Seneca visits Westmont in Week 3.
El Paso-Gridley 42, Fieldcrest 8: At El Paso, the visiting Knights (1-1) were led in the loss by Eddie Lorton’s 59 yards rushing with the team’s lone touchdown. Jozia Johnson caught two passes from Brady Ruestman (6 for 9, 38 yards) for 20 yards.
Cross country
Twilight in the Woods: At Seneca, Herscher won the boys title ahead of runner-up Morris, third-place Manteno and fourth-place Ottawa; while in the girls event it was Morris first, Seneca second and Sandwich third.
Morris’ Cuyler Swanson (16:35.6) was the boys individual winner, with Morris’ Everett Swanson (17:52.5) fifth, Sandwich’s Max Cryer (17:53.0) sixth, Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (18:12.0) ninth and Ottawa’s Lucas Farabaugh (19:32.0) 13th.
In the girls event, Sandwich’s Sundara Weber (18:22.2) won the individual title. Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor (19:52.1) was runner-up, with Moris’ Makensi Martin (20:32.4) third. Natalie Misener (22:06.5) was 11th for the hosts.
Boys soccer
Earlville 5, Princeton 1: Griffin Cook scored four goals for the Red Raiders, with Ryan Browder scoring the other. Carlos Gonzalez and Grady Harp led the defense.
Boys golf
Woodland 3rd in meet: Tucker Hill’s 44 and Sam Schmitz’s 48 led Woodland to a third-place finish in a meet with Roanoke-Benson and Henry-Senachwine.
THURSDAY RESULTS
Girls volleyball
Streator def. Reed-Custer 25-12, 25-19: At Streator, the Bulldogs shot past the Comets in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match Thursday. Streator (6-2-1, 2-0) received solid outings from Devin Elias (three kills), Sonia Proksa (three kills, one block), Alexa Jacobs (three kills, one block), Sophia Pence (two kills, three aces, three digs), Rilee Talty (six digs, two aces), and Emma Rambo (two aces, 10 assists, seven digs).
Marquette def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-17, 25-8: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders rolled to the Tri-County Conference win. Marquette had solid performances from Kealey Rick (five aces, eight assists), Mary Lechtenberg (five kills), Lilly Craig (four kills, two blocks), Maera Jimenez (eight assists, two aces), Anna Hjerpe (three kills) and Sara Duchon (two kills).
Seneca def. Midland 25-14, 25-13: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 5-3 on the season with the TCC victory. Lainie Olson led Seneca with 13 assists, while Teagan Johnson posted a team-best seven kills.
Woodland def. St. Bede 25-12, 25-22: At Peru, behind 15 service points by Ella Derossett, the Warriors prevailed. Woodland (5-4) also had solid matches from Cloee Johnston (nine kills, two assists and three points), Grace Longmire (four kills, three blocks) and Shae Simons (11 assists).
Newark def. Earlville 25-15, 18-25, 25-8: At Earlville, the Norsemen stayed undefeated overall and in Little Ten Conference play. Newark (5-0, 2-0) was paced by 18 kills, four digs and two blocks from Kiara Wesseh, while Lauren Ulrich registered 24 assists, two blocks and six digs. Kodi Rizzo added five kills, four blocks and an ace, with Elle Norquist finishing with 12 digs, three kills and an ace.
Brooklyn Guelde had 11 digs, nine kills, 12 assists and five service points for Earlville (4-1, 1-1). Mady Olson had five points and eight digs, Nevaeh Sansone eight kills and Jessie Miller three blocks.
Serena def. DePue 25-4, 25-7: At Serena, the Huskers picked up the Little Ten Conference triumph. Kendall Whiteaker led Serena with four kills and four aces, while Macy Mahler had nine assists and two aces, Audree Tanas three assists, Alyssa Engel a dig and an assist, and Paisley Twait two kills, two digs and three aces.
Somonauk def. Sandwich 17-25, 26-24, 25-19: At Somonauk, the Bobcats bounced back after dropping the opening set to defeat the rival Indians. Aubrey Chiavario led the Bobcats (3-2) with five kills and eight blocks, while Ali McBride recorded 29 digs. Josie Rader added nine kills, Riley Snider nine assists, and Haley McCoy 19 service points, including four aces.
Hiawatha def. Leland 15-25, 25-12, 25-23: At Leland, the Panthers fell just short in the LTC match.
Flanagan-Cornell def. Hall 25-19, 25-19: At Flanagan, the Falcons pick up their first win of the season. Giulia Pace led the way for F-C (1-4) with 10 kills, 12 digs and two aces. Cameran Corrigan had 20 assists and an ace, Reegan Fish seven kills, and Josie Heart seven digs and three aces.
Prep football
Sandwich 42, Peotone 19: At Sandwich, the host Indians improved to 2-0 thanks to 28 second-half points.
Simeion Harris ran for 187 yards, including TD runs of 71 and 35 yards. Nick Michalek had 86 yards, Diego Gomez two rushing scores and Parker Anderson 65 yards in Sandwich’s wing-T. QB Brady Behringer tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Lane Jr.
– Read Bill Lidinsky’s full report from this game at FridayNightDrive.com.
Boys soccer
Lisle 3, Streator 2: At Lisle, the Bulldogs fell short in their ICE match. Noah Russow and Moe Bacon had the goals for Streator.
Boys golf
Pirates repeat at IVC Invite: Ottawa senior Drake Kaufman continued his strong play, scoring a 1-over-par 73 to capture the individual title at the nine-team Illinois Valley Central Invite at Arrowhead Country Club in Edelstein.
Kaufman’s day, along with great outings from Bryer Harris (second, 76), Chandler Creedon (third, 78), and Colt Bryson (seventh, 79) helped Ottawa finish first as a team with a 306, 23 shots better than runner-up Peoria Notre Dame. Seth Cooper also had an 81 and Jacob Armstrong an 88.
Seneca 177, Marquette 183: At Nettle Creek, the Fighting Irish slipped past the Crusaders by six strokes. Seneca’s counting scores came from Ryker Terry (42), Keegan Murphy (43), Grany Siegel (44) and Cooper Thorson (48).
Marquette’s Carson Zellers earned medalist honors with a 41, followed by Daniel Hoffman and Ashton Grady with 46s and Braxton Nelle with a 50.
Woodland 2nd in triangular: At Indian Springs, Woodland placed second in a triangular with Lexington and Cornerstone Christian. Kyle Bliss led the Warriors with a 46, followed by Tucker Hill with a 48, Sam Schmitz with a 58 and Dylan Denham with a 63.
Girls golf
Princeton 214, Ottawa 240: At Wyaton Hills, the Pirates dropped the dual to the Tigresses. Payton Nodland and Payton Bruck both carded 56s.
Seneca 217, Coal City 261: At The Creek, led by a medalist score of 49 from Addison Stiegler, the Fighting Irish improved to 5-0 on the season Wednesday. Shelby Welsh had a 51, Piper Stenzel a 55, and Julia Hogan and Camryn Stecken with 62s.
Girls tennis
Ottawa 5, Alleman 0; Geneseo 3, Ottawa 2: Against Alleman, Emma Cushing, Zulee Moreland in singles and the doubles teams of Makenzie Eichelkraut and Layne Krug as well as Mika Moreland and Peyton Bryson scored 6-0, 6-0 victories. At No. 1 doubles, Rylee O’Fallon and Maura Condon triumphed 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.
Against Geneseo, Krug won in singles via a retirement, and O’Fallon and Cushing won in doubles play 6-2, 6-1.