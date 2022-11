2022 IHSA playoffs: Statewide semifinal results, schedule

Sacred Heart Griffin became the first team to punch its ticket to Champaign with a semifinal win Friday night. Check out Saturday’s IHSA statewide semifinal schedule.

Class 1A

North Bracket Time, Date (10) Forreston at (1) Lena-Winslow 2 p.m. Sat. South Bracket (2) Camp Point Central at (1) Ridgeview 2 p.m. Sat.

Class 2A

North Bracket Time, Date (6) Tri-Valley at (1) Maroa-Forsyth 1 p.m. Sat. South Bracket (2) Johnston City at (1) St. Teresa 3 p.m. Sat.

Class 3A

North Bracket Time, Date (6) Byron at (4) IC Catholic 3 p.m. Sat. South Bracket (4) Tolono Unity at (3) Williamsville 2 p.m. Sat.

Class 4A

North Bracket Time, Date (13) Providence at (3) St. Francis 2 p.m. Sat. South Bracket (4) Rochester at (2) Sacred Heart Griffin 56 Final

Class 5A

North Bracket Time, Date (11) Nazareth at (1) Sycamore 2 p.m. Sat. South Bracket (4) Morris at (3) Peoria 2 p.m. Sat.

Class 6A

North Bracket Time, Date (4) St. Ignatius at (2) Prairie Ridge 2 p.m. Sat. South Bracket (6) East St. Louis at (1) Lemont 2 p.m. Sat.

Class 7A

Time, Date (1) Mount Carmel at (12) St. Rita 4 p.m. Sat. (18) Batavia at (11) Lake Zurich 4 p.m. Sat.

Class 8A