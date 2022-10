2022 IHSA playoffs: Saturday’s first-round results

The 2022 IHSA playoffs got under way Friday night. Check out results from Friday’s first-round action and take a look at Saturday’s schedule.

Class 1A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Chicago Richards 6 at (1) Lena-Winslow 48 Final (9) Stark County 14 at (8) ROWVA 28 Final (13) Aurora Christian 13 at (4) Fulton 38 Final (12) Rockford Lutheran 35 at (5) Annawan Wethersfield 14 Final (15) Corliss 0 at (2) Hope Academy 69 Final (10) Forreston 46 at (7) Peru St. Bede 22 Final (14) Morrison 6 at (3) Ottawa Marquette 20 Final (11) Dakota 16 at (6) Iroquois West 14 Final South Bracket (16) Madison 14 at (1) Ridgeview 47 Final (9) Salt Fork 42 at (8) Red Hill 31 Final (13) Brown County 18 at (4) Tuscola 20 Final (12) Villa Grove at (5) Jacksonville Routt 1 p.m. Saturday (15) Dupo 0 at (2) Camp Point Central 66 Final (10) Moweaqua Central A&M at (7) Sesser-Valier 2 p.m. Saturday (14) Calhoun 7 at (3) Greenfield 38 Final (11) Rushville 8 at (6) Cumberland 34 Final

Class 2A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) North Lawndale 8 at (1) Maroa-Forsyth 69 Final (9) El Paso-Gridley at (8) Farmington 3 p.m. Saturday (13) Sterling Newman CC 12 at (4) Rockridge 42 Final (12) Bloomington Central Catholic 27 at (5) Mercer County 26 Final (OT) (15) Westville 35 at (2) Bismarck-Henning 43 Final (10) Mendon Unity 14 at (7) Knoxville 33 Final (14) Chicago Christian at (3) Wilmington 6 p.m. Saturday (11) Clifton Central 0 at (6) Tri-Valley 44 Final South Bracket (16) Chester 0 at (1) St. Teresa 49 Final (9) Athens 48 at (8) Carimi-White County 8 Final (13) Auburn 30 at (4) Pana 59 Final (12) Fairfield at (5) North Mac 2 p.m. Saturday (15) Flora 20 at (2) Johnston City 36 Final (10) Arthur 41 at (7) Vandalia 34 Final (14) Althoff at (3) Shelbyville 3 p.m. Saturday (11) Nashville 21 at (6) Red Bud 34 Final

Class 3A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Peotone 28 at (1) Princeton 56 Final (9) Elmwood 8 at (8) Genoa-Kingston 16 Final (13) King 0 at (4) IC Catholic 63 Final (12) Monmouth 33 at (5) Stillman Valley 48 Final (15) Carver 8 at (2) Reed-Custer 63 Final (10) Catalyst-Maria 8 at (7) Durand-Pecatonica 52 Final (14) Winnebago 20 at (3) Seneca 48 Final (11) Lisle 7 at (6) Byron 52 Final South Bracket (16) Paxton 12 at (1) Prairie Central 57 Final (9) Roxana 13 at (8) Hillsboro 7 Final (13) Harrisburg 0 at (4) Tolono Unity 21 Final (12) Monticello at (5) Mt. Carmel 2:30 p.m. Saturday (15) Olympia at (2) Benton 3 p.m. Saturday (10) Robinson at (7) St. Joseph Ogden 3 p.m. Saturday (14) Carlinville 20 at (3) Williamsville 48 Final (11) Beardstown 6 at (6) Eureka 49 Final

Class 4A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Ridgewood 0 at (1) Richmond-Burton 49 Final (9) Chicago Sullivan 6 at (8) Urban Prep/Bronzeville 32 Final (13) Providence 17 at (4) Wheaton Academy 3 Final (12) Phillips 6 at (5) Joliet Catholic 43 Final (15) Johnsburg 54 at (2) Hyde Park 8 Final (10) Dixon 36 at (7) Rochelle 42 Final (14) Marengo 0 at (3) St. Francis 63 Final (11) Noble/Comer 0 at (6) Evergreen Park 48 Final South Bracket (16) Geneseo 7 at (1) Carterville 36 Final (9) Wood River-East Alton 6 at (8) Coal City 22 Final (13) Effingham 14 at (4) Rochester 45 Final (12) Mount Zion 18 at (5) Breese Central 21 Final (15) Spring Valley Hall 6 at (2) Sacred Heart Griffin 55 Final (10) Waterloo 76 at (7) Olney East Richland 28 Final (14) Quincy Notre Dame at (3) Macomb 7 p.m. Saturday (11) Columbia 28 at (6) Murphysboro 41 Final

Class 5A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Westinghouse at (1) Sycamore 7 p.m. Saturday (9) Carmel at (8) Noble/Bulls Prep 3 :30 p.m. Saturday (13) Noble/Pritzker at (4) Goode Noon Saturday (12) St. Viator 17 at (5) Sterling 34 Final (15) Fenwick at (2) Morgan Park 5 p.m. Saturday (10) ITW Speer at (7) Payton 7:15 p.m. Saturday (14) Hillcrest 0 at (3) Rockford Boylan 31 Final (11) Nazareth 48 at (6) Glenbard South 22 Final South Bracket (16) Ottawa 14 at (1) Mahomet-Seymour 40 Final (9) Jacksonville 34 at (8) Metamora 68 Final (13) La Salle-Peru 17 at (4) Morris 42 Final (12) Centralia 27 at (5) Triad 14 Final (15) Dunlap 0 at (2) Highland 50 Final (10) Marion 20 at (7) Mascoutah 21 Final (14) MacArthur 14 at (3) Peoria 62 Final (11) Mount Vernon at (6) Kankakee 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Schurz 6 at (1) Wauconda 56 Final (9) Antioch 7 at (8) Niles Notre Dame 28 Final (13) Deerfield 21 at (4) St. Ignatius 48 Final (12) Grayslake Central 28 at (5) Belvidere North 27 Final (15) Crystal Lake South 55 at (2) Prairie Ridge 63 Final (10) Riverside-Brookfield 14 at (7) Kaneland 35 Final (14) Senn 0 at (3) Grayslake North 55 Final (11) Harlem 35 at (6) Amundsen 21 Final South Bracket (16) Blue Island Eisenhower 14 at (1) Lemont 55 Final (9) Quincy 49 at (8) Glenwood 42 Final (13) Kenwood 56 at (4) Perspectives/Leadership 0 Final (12) Washington 7 at (5) Bremen 35 Final (15) Oak Forest 8 at (2) Simeon 48 Final (10) Centennial 13 at (7) Crete-Monee 53 Final (14) Danville 0 at (3) Normal West 21 Final (11) Oak Lawn Richards at (6) East St. Louis 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 7A

Time, Date (32) Buffalo Grove 3 at (1) Mount Carmel 49 Final (17) Downers Grove North 46 at (16) Lincoln Park 0 Final (25) Bradley-Bourbonnais 12 at (8) Collinsville 14 Final (24) Brother Rice 27 at (9) Jacobs 0 Final (29) Maine West 10 at (4) St. Charles North 47 Final (20) Hoffman Estates 29 at (13) Elk Grove 22 Final (28) Reavis 13 at (5) Prospect 62 Final (19) Normal Community 44 at (14) Hononegah 13 Final (31) Argo 14 at (2) Hersey 49 Final (18) Batavia 42 at (15) Guilford 0 Final (26) Libertyville 8 at (7) Yorkville 33 Final (23) DeKalb 3 at (10) Moline 21 Final (30) Plainfield Central 14 at (3) Pekin 51 Final (21) Geneva 14 at (12) St. Rita 27 Final (27) Willowbrook 14 at (6) Wheaton North 35 Final (22) Larkin 6 at (11) Lake Zurich 48 Final

Class 8A