2022 IHSA playoffs: Friday’s first-round results, Saturday’s schedule

The 2022 IHSA playoffs got under way Friday night. Check out results from Friday’s first-round action and take a look at Saturday’s schedule.

Class 1A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Chicago Richards at (1) Lena-Winslow 2 p.m. Saturday (9) Stark County at (8) ROWVA 7 p.m. Friday (13) Aurora Christian at (4) Fulton 2 p.m. Saturday (12) Rockford Lutheran at (5) Annawan Wethersfield 1 p.m. Saturday (15) Corliss at (2) Hope Academy 7 p.m. Friday (10) Forreston at (7) Peru St. Bede 2 p.m. Saturday (14) Morrison at (3) Ottawa Marquette 1 p.m. Saturday (11) Dakota at (6) Iroquois West 1:30 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (16) Madison at (1) Ridgeview 7 p.m. Friday (9) Salt Fork at (8) Red Hill 2 p.m. Saturday (13) Brown County at (4) Tuscola 2 p.m. Saturday (12) Villa Grove at (5) Jacksonville Routt 1 p.m. Saturday (15) Dupo at (2) Camp Point Central 1 p.m. Saturday (10) Moweaqua Central A&M at (7) Sesser-Valier 2 p.m. Saturday (14) Calhoun at (3) Greenfield 2 p.m. Saturday (11) Rushville at (6) Cumberland 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) North Lawndale at (1) Maroa-Forsyth 2 p.m. Saturday (9) El Paso-Gridley at (8) Farmington 3 p.m. Saturday (13) Sterling Newman CC at (4) Rockridge 1 p.m. Saturday (12) Bloomington Central Catholic at (5) Mercer County 2 p.m. Saturday (15) Westville at (2) Bismarck-Henning 7 p.m. Friday (10) Mendon Unity at (7) Knoxville 1 p.m. Saturday (14) Chicago Christian at (3) Wilmington 6 p.m. Saturday (11) Clifton Central at (6) Tri-Valley 2 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (16) Chester at (1) St. Teresa 3 p.m. Saturday (9) Athens at (8) Carimi-White County 2 p.m. Saturday (13) Auburn at (4) Pana 7 p.m. Friday (12) Fairfield at (5) North Mac 2 p.m. Saturday (15) Flora at (2) Johnston City 1 p.m. Saturday (10) Arthur at (7) Vandalia 2 p.m. Saturday (14) Althoff at (3) Shelbyville 3 p.m. Saturday (11) Nashville at (6) Red Bud 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Peotone 28 at (1) Princeton 56 Final (9) Elmwood at (8) Genoa-Kingston 1 p.m. Saturday (13) King 0 at (4) IC Catholic 63 Final (12) Monmouth at (5) Stillman Valley 7 p.m. Friday (15) Carver at (2) Reed-Custer 2 p.m. Saturday (10) Catalyst-Maria at (7) Durand-Pecatonica 1 p.m. Saturday (14) Winnebago at (3) Seneca 7 p.m. Friday (11) Lisle 7 at (6) Byron 52 Final South Bracket (16) Paxton at (1) Prairie Central 7 p.m. Friday (9) Roxana at (8) Hillsboro 1:30 p.m. Saturday (13) Harrisburg at (4) Tolono Unity 2 p.m. Saturday (12) Monticello at (5) Mt. Carmel 2:30 p.m. Saturday (15) Olympia at (2) Benton 3 p.m. Saturday (10) Robinson at (7) St. Joseph Ogden 3 p.m. Saturday (14) Carlinville at (3) Williamsville 7 p.m. Friday (11) Beardstown at (6) Eureka 7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Ridgewood 0 at (1) Richmond-Burton 49 Final (9) Chicago Sullivan at (8) Urban Prep/Bronzeville 7:15 p.m. Friday (13) Providence at (4) Wheaton Academy 7:30 p.m. Friday (12) Phillips at (5) Joliet Catholic 7 p.m. Friday (15) Johnsburg at (2) Hyde Park 1 p.m. Saturday (10) Dixon at (7) Rochelle 7 p.m. Friday (14) Marengo at (3) St. Francis 7 p.m. Friday (11) Noble/Comer 0 at (6) Evergreen Park 48 Final South Bracket (16) Geneseo at (1) Carterville 1 p.m. Saturday (9) Wood River-East Alton at (8) Coal City 2 p.m. Saturday (13) Effingham at (4) Rochester 1 p.m. Saturday (12) Mount Zion at (5) Breese Central 1 p.m. Saturday (15) Spring Valley Hall at (2) Sacred Heart Griffin 7 p.m. Friday (10) Waterloo at (7) Olney East Richland 2 p.m. Saturday (14) Quincy Notre Dame at (3) Macomb 7 p.m. Saturday (11) Columbia at (6) Murphysboro 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Westinghouse at (1) Sycamore 7 p.m. Saturday (9) Carmel at (8) Noble/Bulls Prep 3 :30 p.m. Saturday (13) Noble/Pritzker at (4) Goode Noon Saturday (12) St. Viator at (5) Sterling 2 p.m. Saturday (15) Fenwick at (2) Morgan Park 5 p.m. Saturday (10) ITW Speer at (7) Payton 7:15 p.m. Saturday (14) Hillcrest at (3) Rockford Boylan 1 p.m. Saturday (11) Nazareth at (6) Glenbard South 7 p.m. Friday South Bracket (16) Ottawa at (1) Mahomet-Seymour 7 p.m. Friday (9) Jacksonville at (8) Metamora 2 p.m. Saturday (13) La Salle-Peru at (4) Morris 7 p.m. Friday (12) Centralia at (5) Triad 2 p.m. Saturday (15) Dunlap at (2) Highland 7 p.m. Friday (10) Marion at (7) Mascoutah 1:30 p.m. Saturday (14) MacArthur at (3) Peoria 1 p.m. Saturday (11) Mount Vernon at (6) Kankakee 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 6A

North Bracket Time, Date (16) Schurz at (1) Wauconda 7 p.m. Friday (9) Antioch at (8) Niles Notre Dame 7 p.m. Friday (13) Deerfield at (4) St. Ignatius 7 p.m. Friday (12) Grayslake Central at (5) Belvidere North 7 p.m. Friday (15) Crystal Lake South at (2) Prairie Ridge 1 p.m. Saturday (10) Riverside-Brookfield at (7) Kaneland 7 p.m. Friday (14) Senn at (3) Grayslake North 7 p.m. Friday (11) Harlem at (6) Amundsen 2 p.m. Saturday South Bracket (16) Blue Island Eisenhower at (1) Lemont 6:30 p.m. Friday (9) Quincy at (8) Glenwood 7:30 p.m. Friday (13) Kenwood at (4) Perspectives/Leadership 1 p.m. Saturday (12) Washington at (5) Bremen 7 p.m. Friday (15) Oak Forest at (2) Simeon 7:15 p.m. Friday (10) Centennial at (7) Crete-Monee 1 p.m. Saturday (14) Danville at (3) Normal West 1 p.m. Saturday (11) Oak Lawn Richards at (6) East St. Louis 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 7A

Time, Date (32) Buffalo Grove at (1) Mount Carmel 1 p.m. Saturday (17) Downers Grove North at (16) Lincoln Park Noon Saturday (25) Bradley-Bourbonnais 12 at (8) Collinsville 14 Final (24) Brother Rice at (9) Jacobs 7 p.m. Friday (29) Maine West at (4) St. Charles North 7:30 p.m. Friday (20) Hoffman Estates at (13) Elk Grove 1 p.m. Saturday (28) Reavis at (5) Prospect 7 p.m. Friday (19) Normal Community at (14) Hononegah 7 p.m. Friday (31) Argo at (2) Hersey 7 p.m. Friday (18) Batavia 42 at (15) Guilford 0 Final (26) Libertyville at (7) Yorkville 7 p.m. Friday (23) DeKalb at (10) Moline 7 p.m. Friday (30) Plainfield Central at (3) Pekin 7 p.m. Friday (21) Geneva at (12) St. Rita 7 p.m. Friday (27) Willowbrook at (6) Wheaton North 7 p.m. Friday (22) Larkin at (11) Lake Zurich 7 p.m. Friday

Class 8A