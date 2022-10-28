Hall facing ‘another level’ in 4A, undefeated Sacred-Heart Griffin

Watching film this week, Hall coach Randy Tieman said there “absolutely” is a noticeable difference between Class 4A, and Classes 2A and 3A where all the Red Devils’ previous playoff appearances have come.

“This is another level,” Tieman said. “It’s something we’re going to have to get used to and get to that level. I don’t know that we’re there yet, but hopefully we’re going to get there. Our kids get the opportunity to go there and compete and play in Week 10. That’s what we’re pushing at them right now.”

Because of their new co-op with Putnam County, the Red Devils were pushed up a class, and they’ll be welcomed to 4A by one of the state’s top programs.

Hall (5-4) will travel to Springfield to take on Sacred-Heart Griffin (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Under coach Ken Leonard, who is retiring after this season as the state’s career wins leader (413), the Cyclones are making their 22nd consecutive playoff appearance, have won five state championships – four in 5A and one in 6A – and have made four other title game appearances, including last fall in 4A.

“We’re talking to them and trying to be positive with them,” Tieman said. “We want them to go down there and play as hard as they can and whatever happens, happens. They know how good that program is and how good they are this year.

“They’re the real deal. They’re very athletic and fast. They have pretty good size. They have it all. They’re what they’re cracked up to be.”

The Cyclones run a “wide open” offense and prefer to pass more than run.

Quarterback Tyaire Lott has completed 120-of-159 passes for 1,927 yards and 29 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Maddixx Morris (34 receptions for 594 yards, 8 TDs), Keshon Singleton (25-364, 8 TDs), Jake Hamilton (19-328, TD) and Kyle Long (10-200, 3 TDs) are Lott’s top targets.

S-HG has four RBs with 193 rushing yards or more in Errol Sanders (10 carries for 288 yards, 10 TDs), Richard Jackson (23-241, 9 TDs), Ethan Hagele (37-193, 5 TDs) and Levi Hanauer (31-193, TD). Lott has rushed for 167 yards and four TDs on 32 carries.

The Cyclones are averaging 56.4 points per game, have scored 60 points or more three times and have scored at least 49 points in every game.

“We have to try to keep the quarterback in the pocket and play a lot better pass defense than we have most of the year,” Tieman said. “We’re going to try to (put pressure on the QB), but we can’t over pursue him. He’s a good athlete and he runs well. If he breaks contain, he can make a big play for them.”

Offensively, the Red Devils will rely on quarterback Mac Resetich like they have all season.

Resetich has run the ball 225 times for school records of 2,139 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 200 yards or more seven times this season, eclipsed 300 yards three times and ran for 429 yards against Mendota.

S-HG, which play a 5-2, is allowing 8.7 points per game and has held five teams to seven points or less, including three shutouts.

“They read really well, they’re fast and they get a lot of guys to the ball in a hurry,” Tieman said. “We’re going to try to stick with our plan and do what we’ve done in the past. We’ll try to get Mac in space as best we can and go from there.”