How they match up: Hall vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

A closer look at Hall’s Class 4A playoffs first round game at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: The SHG field is located at 1601 West Washington, Springfield, just west of the school.
All-time series: First meeting.
|Hall
|SHG
|Record
|5-4
|9-0
|Conference
|Three Rivers Mississippi (4-2)
|Central State 8 (9-0)
|Enrollment
|702
|607
|Seed
|15
|2
|Record vs. playoff teams
|2-3
|4-0
|Points scored
|294 (32.7)
|508 (56.4)
|Points allowed
|300 (33.3)
|79 (8.8)
|Playoff appearances
|27
|42
|Last appearance
|2019
|2021
|Consecutive appearances
|1
|22
|Playoff record
|38-24
|87-36
|Best finish
|1st (1995, 2001)
|1st (2005, 0′6, ‘08, ‘13, ‘14)