October 28, 2022
Features | Friday Night Drive

How they match up: Hall vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

By Kevin Hieronymus

Hall logo

A closer look at Hall’s Class 4A playoffs first round game at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: The SHG field is located at 1601 West Washington, Springfield, just west of the school.

All-time series: First meeting.

HallSHG
Record5-49-0
ConferenceThree Rivers Mississippi (4-2)Central State 8 (9-0)
Enrollment702607
Seed152
Record vs. playoff teams2-34-0
Points scored294 (32.7)508 (56.4)
Points allowed300 (33.3)79 (8.8)
Playoff appearances2742
Last appearance20192021
Consecutive appearances122
Playoff record38-2487-36
Best finish1st (1995, 2001)1st (2005, 0′6, ‘08, ‘13, ‘14)