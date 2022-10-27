October 27, 2022
Huntley QB Sam Deligio receives Chicago Bears High School All-Star award

By Joe Stevenson
Huntley’s Sam Deligio, right, runs the ball as Crystal Lake South’s Kyle Kuffel pursues the play in varsity football action at Huntley Friday evening.

Huntley quarterback Sam Deligio received another honor on Thursday after his career-best rushing performance last week in a 27-19 victory over Crystal Lake South.

Deligio was announced as the Chicago Bears High School All-Star, sponsored by Athletico Physical Training. The Bears will make a $500 donation to the youth football program of Deligio’s choice.

Deligio ran 16 times for 204 yards and two second-half touchdowns as the Red Raiders (8-1) came back to beat South and take a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship with Jacobs and Prairie Ridge.

It was an emotional night at Huntley, since Deligio’s mother Terri had died a few days earlier after a battle with brain cancer. Deligio also was voted Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week MVP this week with a record number 774 votes.

No. 9-seeded Huntley hosts No. 24 Andrew (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 8A first-round playoff game.