Huntley QB Sam Deligio receives Chicago Bears High School All-Star award

Huntley quarterback Sam Deligio received another honor on Thursday after his career-best rushing performance last week in a 27-19 victory over Crystal Lake South.

Deligio was announced as the Chicago Bears High School All-Star, sponsored by Athletico Physical Training. The Bears will make a $500 donation to the youth football program of Deligio’s choice.

Deligio ran 16 times for 204 yards and two second-half touchdowns as the Red Raiders (8-1) came back to beat South and take a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship with Jacobs and Prairie Ridge.

It was an emotional night at Huntley, since Deligio’s mother Terri had died a few days earlier after a battle with brain cancer. Deligio also was voted Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week MVP this week with a record number 774 votes.

No. 9-seeded Huntley hosts No. 24 Andrew (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 8A first-round playoff game.