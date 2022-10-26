Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week MVP: Huntley QB Sam Deligio

Huntley quarterback Sam Deligio came up big in Week 9 for the Red Raiders with his career-best 204 yards rushing and two second-half touchdowns.

Deligio’s performance helped Huntley beat Crystal Lake South 27-19 and take a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship with Jacobs and Prairie Ridge, all at 8-1.

Deligio’s mother Terri died a few days before the game after a long bout with brain cancer. While Deligio’s teammates lifted him up throughout the week, he returned the favor with his big game on Friday.

Deligio was voted the Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week MVP, with a record 774 votes. He is the first Huntley player to receive that honor. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Deligio answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his big game.

Huntley’s quarterback Sam Deligio waits on the sidelines as the Red Raider defense goes to work against Crystal Lake South during Week 9. (Patrick Kunzer)

What will you remember most about that game?

Deligio: The thing I will remember most about that game is as soon as I scored my first touchdown, I pointed up to the sky. After that my teammates all surrounded me and showed me love telling me my mom was watching and she saw that. It was special for us.

What is a favorite memory of your mom?

Deligio: I will always remember my mom’s ability to bring a smile into any room. Whenever I was with her, she was always smiling. I will never forget that about her.

Who is a teammate that you really admire?

Deligio: I really admire Charles Condon. Charlie is a sophomore on our football team. He has been on the scout defense this year and even though he is smaller than our offensive linemen, he’s always giving his best efforts. He strives to give our offense a great look every week. It pushes me to go that much harder in practice.

What is your favorite class?

Deligio: I really enjoy Zoology. My teacher, Mrs. Wyman, is an awesome teacher. I also have a bunch of teammates in that class and it’s just all-around awesome.

If you could celebrate touchdowns in high school like the NFL, what would you choreograph with your teammates?

Deligio: I’m the kind of guy that tries to act like I’ve been there before. You know, turn around hand the ball to the ref and high-five my teammates. But if I could celebrate, I would definitely love to do a leapfrog celebration with my teammates. I think it would be hilarious.

Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?

Deligio: I actually got the chance to meet Marcus Mariota in February. We got to talk for 10 minutes and got a picture and an autograph. That was a cool experience.

If you could have a sandwich named in your honor, what would be on it and what would you call it?

Deligio: It would be a ham and cheese with mayo, and it would be Mike’s way from Jersey Mike’s. I would name it the Sammy D.

What’s your go-to dance move?

Deligio: Probably the Dougie. My teammates always joke around with me and tell me to do it.

What’s your favorite wild animal?

Deligio: I would say a penguin, because I think they look cool and to live in Antarctica is impressive.

What are three football movies you can watch over and over?

Deligio: “Rudy,” “The Blind Side” and “The Longest Yard.” I really love all three movies.