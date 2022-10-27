3A Playoffs: Princeton prepares for next check mark on team goals

Princeton continues to check off its team goals this season.

Conference champions for the fifth straight year – check.

Win all its home games – check.

Go 9-0 in the regular season – check.

The Tigers next goal is to make another deep run in the postseason. They will take their first steps in the Class 3A playoffs at home at 6 p.m. Friday against Peotone at Bryant Field.

“Every year we set goals for our kids,” Tiger coach Ryan Pearson said. “Now it’s turned into a thing. Our kids don’t want to be the team that breaks the streak. We’re now at five conference championships in a row. That was definitely one of our goals.

“We want to win all our games at home, and we accomplished that goal. Now the second season is to begin and they’re not just satisfied being there. They want to do some damage, so hopefully we take care of the opportunities we’ve been given.”

When asked if he was ready for some playoff football, Princeton senior RB/LB Augie Christiansen said, “Yes, I’ve been ready for a while now.”

Christiansen said it will be nice to open at home again.

“I think Peotone is going to be a good start to the playoffs. I think getting to play Round 1 at home is huge for us, especially on a Friday night,” he said.

Princeton is ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 3A Poll behind IC Catholic (8-1), which knocked the Tigers out in last year’s quarterfinals, and Reed-Custer (9-0).

The Tigers are averaging 52.3 points per game, led by senior quarterback Teegan Davis (1,228 yards, 15 TDs passing, 678 yards, 14 TDs rushing), senior running backs CJ Hickey (61-440/9) and Christiansen (66-805/15) and sophomore end Noah LaPorte (33-690/8), who all thrive behind a solid O-line.

Pearson said the Tigers’ individual offensive stats won’t “wow anyone,” since their first string has played the equivalent of only five full games only playing in the second half three games because of the blowouts and running clocks throughout the season.

Pearson is quick to praise the Tigers’ defense, which has allowed only 14 points the past five weeks, with one touchdown coming on a fumble return that the offense gave up.

“I know that irritates (defensive) coach (Dave) Moore. I had to buy him lunch to calm him down a little bit,” Pearson joked.

Peotone coach Apostolos Tsiamas knows the Tigers are as good as advertised.

“They are an unbelievable team,” he said. “They have an absolute playmaker at QB, the RBs are some of the more agile I’ve seen, their lines are fundamentally sound and they have some great size and speed on both sides of the ball.

“We certainly have our hands full trying to slow them down and move the ball on them. You can tell they are extremely well coached from a fundamental standpoint. Coach Pearson has done a great job out there.”

In Peotone, the Tigers will face a Blue Devils team which is battled tested playing in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. It has produced five playoff teams, including league champ Reed-Custer, runner-up Wilmington (8-1), which is ranked No. 3 in 2A, Coal City (3A) and Lisle (2A).

“They’re coming out of a very tough conference in the Illinois Central 8 with Coal City, Reed-Custer and Wilmington. So they’ve played some really good competition throughout the year,” Pearson said.

Peotone lost to Wilmington (28-13) and Reed-Custer (48-0) in back-to-back weeks, going 0-4 against winning teams. All five of its wins came against teams with losing records, which had a combined 7-38 record.

Pearson said the Tigers will need to slow down the Blue Devils running game, led by seniors Dylan Sroka (119-736, 13 TDs) and Dawson Piper (146-554, 6 TDs) and sophomore Chase Rivera (106-533, 9). Senior quarterback James Kuypers has completed 35 of 77 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns.

‘I’m impressed with Peotone’s backs. They’re quick, yet hard-nosed backs,” Pearson said. “No. 5 Dawson Piper is a bowling ball in there. He’s about 195 pounds, but just a heckuva downhill runner.

“For us to have success, we’re going to have to force them into long down and distance situations. Put those guys behind the chains. I think it forces them into going into their secondary O (passing), which is definitely not their strong suit. If Peotone had their game plan scripted it would be three yards a pop, never punt and the other team’s offense never takes the field.”

Princeton has a playoff history with Peotone. In 2003, the Blue Devils defeated Princeton 20-14 at Peotone in the first round in what would be Joe Ryan’s last game as head coach at Princeton.