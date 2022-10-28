October 28, 2022
How they match up: Princeton vs. Peotone

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

A closer look at the Class 3A playoffs first round game: Peotone at Princeton

Game time: Friday, 6 p.m., at Bryant Field

All-time series: Peotone 1-0

PeotonePrinceton
Record5-49-0
ConferenceIllinois Central 8 (3-4)Three Rivers Mississippi (6-0)
Enrollment472546
Seed161
Record vs. playoff teams0-45-0
Points scored249 (27.7)471 (52.3)
Points allowed232 (25.8)97 (17.1)
Playoff appearances1613
Last playoff appearance20212021
Consecutive appearances24
Playoff record4-1516-12
Best finish2nd round 3 times1989 3A runner-up