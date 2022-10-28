How they match up: Princeton vs. Peotone

A closer look at the Class 3A playoffs first round game: Peotone at Princeton
Game time: Friday, 6 p.m., at Bryant Field
All-time series: Peotone 1-0
|Peotone
|Princeton
|Record
|5-4
|9-0
|Conference
|Illinois Central 8 (3-4)
|Three Rivers Mississippi (6-0)
|Enrollment
|472
|546
|Seed
|16
|1
|Record vs. playoff teams
|0-4
|5-0
|Points scored
|249 (27.7)
|471 (52.3)
|Points allowed
|232 (25.8)
|97 (17.1)
|Playoff appearances
|16
|13
|Last playoff appearance
|2021
|2021
|Consecutive appearances
|2
|4
|Playoff record
|4-15
|16-12
|Best finish
|2nd round 3 times
|1989 3A runner-up