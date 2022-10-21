Hall fighting for its playoff life

The Hall Red Devils will be fighting for a playoff berth when they meet the Bureau Valley Storm under the Friday Night Lights at Nesti Stadium tonight.

The Red Devils (4-4), who have played themselves back in to position to make the playoffs with wins over Newman and St. Bede, need to secure their fifth win to become playoff eligible.

Hall, with its newly formed co-op with Putnam County, would be entered in Class 4A for the playoffs.

Game time is 7 p.m. for the BCR Game of the Week.

St. Bede (6-2) has an equally important game at Mendota (3-5), looking to improve its playoff seeding in 1A and gain a first-round home game.

Also Friday, No. 3 3A ranked Princeton (8-0) travels to Monmouth-Roseville (5-3) in a Three Rivers crossover game.

Other Three Rivers games

E-P (4-4, 2-3) at Morrison (4-4, 3-2)

Newman (5-3, 3-2) at Kewanee (3-5, 2-3)

Orion (4-4, 3-2) at Rockridge (7-1, 5-0)

Ottawa Marquette (7-1) at Sherrard (1-7)

Other area games

Biggsville West Central (8-0) at A-L-O (7-1)

L-P (5-3, 3-2) at Kaneland (5-3, 3-2)

Mercer County (6-2, 5-1) at A-W (8-1, 6-0)

Moline (7-1, 6-0) at Geneseo (5-3, 4-2)

Rock Falls (0-8) at Dixon (5-3)

Woodstock (2-6, 1-4) at Ottawa (4-4, 1-4)