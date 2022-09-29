Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 6

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Huntley (4-1, 4-1) at Cary-Grove (3-2, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: C-G beat Huntley 44-13 in Week 6 last season.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Jacobs 37-20 last week, tying its high point total for the season. … RB Haiden Janke is fifth in the area with 687 rushing yards. … The Raiders had their best offensive game with almost 393 total yards last week. … WR Jacob Witt leads Huntley with 13 receptions and two touchdowns.

About the Trojans: C-G lost to Prairie Ridge 27-16 last week. … The Trojans led Prairie Ridge 16-14 at halftime, but were unable to score in the second half. … FB Colin Desmet has 485 yards to lead the team, RB Andrew Prio had a big game with 116 yards last week and has 441 yards. … C-G is still receiving votes in the Class 6A poll, but fell from the top 10.

FND pick: Huntley.

Jacobs (4-1, 4-1) at Burlington Central (2-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Jacobs beat Central 54-14 in Week 6 last season.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs lost to Huntley 37-20 last week. … RB Antonio Brown is fourth on the area rushing list with 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. He scored all three of the Eagles’ touchdowns in last week’s game. … RB Joey Scrivani has 476 yards rushing and FB Paulie Rudolph has 251. … Jacobs is No. 9 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll.

About the Rockets: Central defeated Crystal Lake South 24-20 last week. … The Rockets came up with a big defensive stop at the end of the game as South’s pass was incomplete in the end zone as time expired. … RB Michael Ganziano leads the team with 375 yards rushing. … WRs Michael Person (17 receptions), LJ Kerr and Caden West (12 each) are the top receivers for QB Jackson Alcorn.

FND pick: Jacobs.

Crystal Lake Central's Griffin Buehler tries to avoid the tackle of Huntley's Liam Manning during a Fox Valley Conference football game Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, between Crystal Lake Central and Huntley at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Crystal Lake Central (2-3, 2-3) at Crystal Lake South (3-2, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Central beat South 42-37 in Week 6 last season.

About the Tigers: Central won its second in a row last week with a 37-24 victory over Dundee-Crown. … QB George Dimopoulos had his best game, throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown last week. … Rb Vince Honer leads the Tigers with 370 yards rushing. … WRs Griffin Buehler (22) and Carter Kelley (16) are Central’s top receivers.

About the Gators: South lost to Burlington Central 24-20 last week. … QB Caden Casimino leads the area with 1,411 passing yards and has 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. WR Michael Prokos leads the area with 34 receptions for 599 yards. … RB Nate Van Witzenburg is sixth in area rushing with 672 yards and 12 touchdowns and also has 14 receptions for four TDs.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South.

McHenry (1-4, 1-4) at Dundee-Crown (2-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: McHenry beat D-C 49-13 in Week 6 last season.

About the Warriors: McHenry beat Hampshire 12-8 last week for its first win. … The Warriors’ defense came through last week as the offense gained 147 total yards. McHenry had more than 300 yards of offense in all of its first four games. … QB Dom Caruso has thrown for 1,112 yards, fourth in the area. … WRs Jacob Zarek (24) and Zack Maness (23) are among the area leaders in receptions.

About the Chargers: D-C had a two-game winning streak snapped by Crystal Lake Central in a 37-24 loss last week. … WR Anthony Aguilar had a big game last week with eight receptions and has 28 for the season, putting him fifth in the area. … QB Zach Randl has been one of the area’s most accurate passers (68.8%) and has thrown for 985 yards. … WRs Kali Freeman and Dashaan Bell each have 16 receptions and have combined for seven TC catches.

FND pick: Dundee-Crown.

Prairie Ridge (4-1, 4-1) at Hampshire (0-5, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Hampshire beat Prairie Ridge 43-42 in Week 6 last season.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge defeated Cary-Grove 27-16 last week. … The Wolves defense shut out C-G in the second half, while the offense scored on two series, then ran the clock out on the third series of the half. … QB Tyler Vasey leads the area with 1,169 yards rushing and has 12 touchdowns. FB Nathan Greetham has 597 yards rushing. … The Wolves are No. 4 in the Class 6A poll.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to McHenry 12-8 last week. … The Whip-Purs have not lost by more than 13 points in a game. Their five losses were by a combined total of 31 points.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge.

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 BLUE DIVISION

Johnsburg (2-3, 0-2) at Plano (2-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Plano beat Johnsburg 27-26 in Week 5 last season.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg beat Kingdom Prep Lutheran from Waawatosa, Wis. last week. The win ended a three-game skid. … QB A.J. Bravieri has thrown for 1,235 yards and and 14 touchdowns. … RB Jake Metze has rushed for 235 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He also has 32 receptions (second in the area) and four touchdowns. … WR Ian Boal has 27 catches with six touchdowns.

About the Reapers: Plano lost to Richmond-Burton 49-6 last week. … RB Waleed Johnson averages 152 yards rushing a game and is the focal point of the Reapers’ offense. … The Reapers have both allowed and scored 131 points.

FND pick: Johnsburg.

Rochelle (4-1, 2-0) at Marengo (3-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Rochelle beat Marengo 42-31 in Week 6 last season.

About the Indians: Marengo beat Harvard 43-10 last week. … The Indians have scored 112 points in the last two games. … QB Josh Holst has thrown for 983 yards and an area-high 15 touchdowns. He also has 542 yards, which is eighth in the area. … WR Logan Miller leads Marengo with 22 receptions, while Owen Frederick and David Lopez have 14 catches each. Greg Baker has 10 grabs and four touchdowns.

About the Hubs: Rochelle lost to Sycamore 34-0 last week. … The Hubs have two common opponents to the Indians, Johnsburg (a 60-34 win) and Harvard (a 47-13 win). … RB Garrett Gensler has 885 rushing yards and RB Trey Taft has 411 yards.

FND pick: Marengo.

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE DIVISION

Woodstock (2-3, 1-2) at LaSalle-Peru (3-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: LaSalle-Peru defeated Woodstock 34-13 in Week 7 last season.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock ended a three-game losing streak with a 27-20 win over Woodstock North. … RBs Kaden Sandoval (234) and Adrian Perry (227) are the Streaks’ leading rushers. Sandoval had 86 yards and two touchdowns last week. … WR Charlie Gilmore caught two touchdown passes for 79 yards last week.

About the Cavaliers: L-P lost to Morris 49-0 last week. … The Cavaliers have one common oppponent with the Blue Streaks. L-P beat Woodstock North 21-13 in Week 3. … “We’re a very good, solid football team,” L-P coach Jose Medina said. “We just have to regroup, get back to the grind and work on fundamentals.” … QB Brendan Boudreau has rushed for 267 yards and four TDs this season. … Maalik Madrigal moved to running back in Week 3 and has ran for 189 yards and a touchdown on 42 attempts over the last three games.

FND pick: LaSalle-Peru.

Ottawa (3-2, 0-2) at Woodstock North (1-4, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Ottawa defeated North 36-21 in Week 5 last season.

About the Pirates: Ottawa lost to Kaneland 41-14 last week, its second loss in a row. The Pirates lost to Sycamore (No. 3 in Class 5A) in Week 4. Kaneland is receiving votes in 5A. … Ottawa is gaining 298.0 yards per game while allowing 272.4 per contest. … RBs Ryder Miller (274 yards, four TDs), Julian Alexander (264 yards, one TD) and Keevon Peterson (192 yards, four TDs) lead in rushing. … QB Colby Mortenson has thrown for 605 passing and six touchdowns.

About the Thunder: North lost to Woodstock 27-20 last week. … North has been in every game except a 41-0 loss to Morris in Week 4. … FB Kaden Combs leads the Thunder with 377 rushing yards and QB Jay Zinnen has run for 262. … Zinnen had an efficient passing game against Woodstock, completing 10 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

FND pick: Ottawa.

NONCONFERENCE

Richmond-Burton’s Toby Quentrall-Quezada runs with the ball during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, between Richmond-Burton and Marengo at Richmond-Burton Community High School. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Morris (5-0) at Richmond-Burton (5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: This is the first time the teams have played.

About Morris: Morris defeated LaSalle-Peru 49-7 last week. … Morris has had only one close game, a 32-24 win over Kaneland in Week 3. … RBs Ashton Yard (419) leads Morris in rushing and combination AJ Zweeres has a team-high 23 catches and five touchdowns. … Morris is No. 1 in Class 5A.

About the Rockets: R-B defeated Plano 49-6 last week. … The Rockets have won 37 of their last 38 games. … RB Steven Siegel has run for 872 yards and 17 touchdowns. RB Toby Quentrall-Quezada has 329 rushing yards. … QB Joe Miller does not throw often, but R-B is efficient when he does. Miller is completing 76.4% of his passes (26 of 34) for 387 yards. … R-B moved up to No. 2 in Class 4A.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton.

Marian Central (2-3) at Lena-Winslow (5-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: This the first time the two teams have played.

About the Hurricanes: Marian lost to Providence 52-26 last week. … The Hurricanes are averaging 31.2 points a game, but have allowed 42.8 a game. … QB Cale McThenia has thrown for 1,390 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also leads the ‘Canes with 221 rushing yards. … WR Christian Bentancur has 30 receptions for 552 yards and six touchdowns. WR Rylan Dolter has 30 catches and three TDs.

About the Panthers: Lena-Winslow defeated Fulton 54-32 last week. … The Panthers won Class 1A state titles in 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2021. … L-W has scored 278 points and scored at least 46 in every game. … Gage Dunker leads the Panthers with 578 rushing yards, Gunar Lobdell has 510 and Jake Zeal has 360. … The Panthers are No. 1 in Class 1A.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow.

Harvard (0-5) at Erie-Prophetstown co-op (2-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Last matchup: This the first time the two teams have played.

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to Marengo 43-10 last week. … The Hornets have scored 37 points total for the season. … QB Landon Barnett leads Harvard with 298 rushing yards and two touchdowns. RB Gabe Sanchez has run for 185 yards.

About the Cardinals: E-P lost to Orion 27-7 last week. … That was the Cardinals’ second loss in a row after a 51-21 setback against Rockridge. … E-P was 8-3 last season and lost to Bishop McNamara in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown.

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Alden-Hebron (2-3) at Hanover River Ridge (2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: River Ridge defeated A-H 44-30 in Week 8 last season.

About the Wildcats: River Ridge defeated Rockford Christian co-op 52-28 last week. … The Wildcats have won two in a row after starting with a three-game losing streak. … QB Sam Ries returned this season to run the offense for the Wildcats.

About the Giants: A-H lost to to Milford 48-20 last week. … QB Ben Vole has thrown for 734 yards and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 540 yards and eight touchdowns. … RB Wyatt Armbrust has 215 yards rushing. … WR Jake Nielsen has 12 receptions for five touchdowns. … “We are ready for River Ridge,” A-H coach Tim Oman said. “Our run defense is strong and our offense will make explosive plays. At 2-3 on the season, this is a critical game for us.”

FND pick: Alden-Hebron.