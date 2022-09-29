September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Illinois High School Football News

Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 6

By Joe Stevenson
Huntley's Haiden Janke carries the ball against Jacob's on Friday, Sept. 23,2022 in Huntley.

Huntley's Haiden Janke carries the ball against Jacobs in last week's 37-20 Fox Valley Conference victory. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Huntley (4-1, 4-1) at Cary-Grove (3-2, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: C-G beat Huntley 44-13 in Week 6 last season.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Jacobs 37-20 last week, tying its high point total for the season. … RB Haiden Janke is fifth in the area with 687 rushing yards. … The Raiders had their best offensive game with almost 393 total yards last week. … WR Jacob Witt leads Huntley with 13 receptions and two touchdowns.

About the Trojans: C-G lost to Prairie Ridge 27-16 last week. … The Trojans led Prairie Ridge 16-14 at halftime, but were unable to score in the second half. … FB Colin Desmet has 485 yards to lead the team, RB Andrew Prio had a big game with 116 yards last week and has 441 yards. … C-G is still receiving votes in the Class 6A poll, but fell from the top 10.

FND pick: Huntley.

Jacobs (4-1, 4-1) at Burlington Central (2-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Jacobs beat Central 54-14 in Week 6 last season.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs lost to Huntley 37-20 last week. … RB Antonio Brown is fourth on the area rushing list with 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. He scored all three of the Eagles’ touchdowns in last week’s game. … RB Joey Scrivani has 476 yards rushing and FB Paulie Rudolph has 251. … Jacobs is No. 9 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll.

About the Rockets: Central defeated Crystal Lake South 24-20 last week. … The Rockets came up with a big defensive stop at the end of the game as South’s pass was incomplete in the end zone as time expired. … RB Michael Ganziano leads the team with 375 yards rushing. … WRs Michael Person (17 receptions), LJ Kerr and Caden West (12 each) are the top receivers for QB Jackson Alcorn.

FND pick: Jacobs.

Crystal Lake Central's Griffin Buehler tries to avoid the tackle of Huntley's Liam Manning during a Fox Valley Conference football game Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, between Crystal Lake Central and Huntley at Crystal Lake Central High School.

Crystal Lake Central's Griffin Buehler tries to avoid the tackle of Huntley's Liam Manning during a Fox Valley Conference football game Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, between Crystal Lake Central and Huntley at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Crystal Lake Central (2-3, 2-3) at Crystal Lake South (3-2, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Central beat South 42-37 in Week 6 last season.

About the Tigers: Central won its second in a row last week with a 37-24 victory over Dundee-Crown. … QB George Dimopoulos had his best game, throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown last week. … Rb Vince Honer leads the Tigers with 370 yards rushing. … WRs Griffin Buehler (22) and Carter Kelley (16) are Central’s top receivers.

About the Gators: South lost to Burlington Central 24-20 last week. … QB Caden Casimino leads the area with 1,411 passing yards and has 10 touchdowns with two interceptions. WR Michael Prokos leads the area with 34 receptions for 599 yards. … RB Nate Van Witzenburg is sixth in area rushing with 672 yards and 12 touchdowns and also has 14 receptions for four TDs.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South.

McHenry (1-4, 1-4) at Dundee-Crown (2-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: McHenry beat D-C 49-13 in Week 6 last season.

About the Warriors: McHenry beat Hampshire 12-8 last week for its first win. … The Warriors’ defense came through last week as the offense gained 147 total yards. McHenry had more than 300 yards of offense in all of its first four games. … QB Dom Caruso has thrown for 1,112 yards, fourth in the area. … WRs Jacob Zarek (24) and Zack Maness (23) are among the area leaders in receptions.

About the Chargers: D-C had a two-game winning streak snapped by Crystal Lake Central in a 37-24 loss last week. … WR Anthony Aguilar had a big game last week with eight receptions and has 28 for the season, putting him fifth in the area. … QB Zach Randl has been one of the area’s most accurate passers (68.8%) and has thrown for 985 yards. … WRs Kali Freeman and Dashaan Bell each have 16 receptions and have combined for seven TC catches.

FND pick: Dundee-Crown.

Prairie Ridge (4-1, 4-1) at Hampshire (0-5, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Hampshire beat Prairie Ridge 43-42 in Week 6 last season.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge defeated Cary-Grove 27-16 last week. … The Wolves defense shut out C-G in the second half, while the offense scored on two series, then ran the clock out on the third series of the half. … QB Tyler Vasey leads the area with 1,169 yards rushing and has 12 touchdowns. FB Nathan Greetham has 597 yards rushing. … The Wolves are No. 4 in the Class 6A poll.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to McHenry 12-8 last week. … The Whip-Purs have not lost by more than 13 points in a game. Their five losses were by a combined total of 31 points.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge.

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 BLUE DIVISION

Johnsburg (2-3, 0-2) at Plano (2-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Plano beat Johnsburg 27-26 in Week 5 last season.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg beat Kingdom Prep Lutheran from Waawatosa, Wis. last week. The win ended a three-game skid. … QB A.J. Bravieri has thrown for 1,235 yards and and 14 touchdowns. … RB Jake Metze has rushed for 235 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He also has 32 receptions (second in the area) and four touchdowns. … WR Ian Boal has 27 catches with six touchdowns.

About the Reapers: Plano lost to Richmond-Burton 49-6 last week. … RB Waleed Johnson averages 152 yards rushing a game and is the focal point of the Reapers’ offense. … The Reapers have both allowed and scored 131 points.

FND pick: Johnsburg.

Rochelle (4-1, 2-0) at Marengo (3-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Rochelle beat Marengo 42-31 in Week 6 last season.

About the Indians: Marengo beat Harvard 43-10 last week. … The Indians have scored 112 points in the last two games. … QB Josh Holst has thrown for 983 yards and an area-high 15 touchdowns. He also has 542 yards, which is eighth in the area. … WR Logan Miller leads Marengo with 22 receptions, while Owen Frederick and David Lopez have 14 catches each. Greg Baker has 10 grabs and four touchdowns.

About the Hubs: Rochelle lost to Sycamore 34-0 last week. … The Hubs have two common opponents to the Indians, Johnsburg (a 60-34 win) and Harvard (a 47-13 win). … RB Garrett Gensler has 885 rushing yards and RB Trey Taft has 411 yards.

FND pick: Marengo.

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE DIVISION

Woodstock (2-3, 1-2) at LaSalle-Peru (3-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: LaSalle-Peru defeated Woodstock 34-13 in Week 7 last season.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock ended a three-game losing streak with a 27-20 win over Woodstock North. … RBs Kaden Sandoval (234) and Adrian Perry (227) are the Streaks’ leading rushers. Sandoval had 86 yards and two touchdowns last week. … WR Charlie Gilmore caught two touchdown passes for 79 yards last week.

About the Cavaliers: L-P lost to Morris 49-0 last week. … The Cavaliers have one common oppponent with the Blue Streaks. L-P beat Woodstock North 21-13 in Week 3. … “We’re a very good, solid football team,” L-P coach Jose Medina said. “We just have to regroup, get back to the grind and work on fundamentals.” … QB Brendan Boudreau has rushed for 267 yards and four TDs this season. … Maalik Madrigal moved to running back in Week 3 and has ran for 189 yards and a touchdown on 42 attempts over the last three games.

FND pick: LaSalle-Peru.

Ottawa (3-2, 0-2) at Woodstock North (1-4, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Ottawa defeated North 36-21 in Week 5 last season.

About the Pirates: Ottawa lost to Kaneland 41-14 last week, its second loss in a row. The Pirates lost to Sycamore (No. 3 in Class 5A) in Week 4. Kaneland is receiving votes in 5A. … Ottawa is gaining 298.0 yards per game while allowing 272.4 per contest. … RBs Ryder Miller (274 yards, four TDs), Julian Alexander (264 yards, one TD) and Keevon Peterson (192 yards, four TDs) lead in rushing. … QB Colby Mortenson has thrown for 605 passing and six touchdowns.

About the Thunder: North lost to Woodstock 27-20 last week. … North has been in every game except a 41-0 loss to Morris in Week 4. … FB Kaden Combs leads the Thunder with 377 rushing yards and QB Jay Zinnen has run for 262. … Zinnen had an efficient passing game against Woodstock, completing 10 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

FND pick: Ottawa.

NONCONFERENCE

Richmond-Burton’s Toby Quentrall-Quezada runs with the ball during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, between Richmond-Burton and Marengo at Richmond-Burton Community High School. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Morris (5-0) at Richmond-Burton (5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: This is the first time the teams have played.

About Morris: Morris defeated LaSalle-Peru 49-7 last week. … Morris has had only one close game, a 32-24 win over Kaneland in Week 3. … RBs Ashton Yard (419) leads Morris in rushing and combination AJ Zweeres has a team-high 23 catches and five touchdowns. … Morris is No. 1 in Class 5A.

About the Rockets: R-B defeated Plano 49-6 last week. … The Rockets have won 37 of their last 38 games. … RB Steven Siegel has run for 872 yards and 17 touchdowns. RB Toby Quentrall-Quezada has 329 rushing yards. … QB Joe Miller does not throw often, but R-B is efficient when he does. Miller is completing 76.4% of his passes (26 of 34) for 387 yards. … R-B moved up to No. 2 in Class 4A.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton.

Marian Central (2-3) at Lena-Winslow (5-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: This the first time the two teams have played.

About the Hurricanes: Marian lost to Providence 52-26 last week. … The Hurricanes are averaging 31.2 points a game, but have allowed 42.8 a game. … QB Cale McThenia has thrown for 1,390 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also leads the ‘Canes with 221 rushing yards. … WR Christian Bentancur has 30 receptions for 552 yards and six touchdowns. WR Rylan Dolter has 30 catches and three TDs.

About the Panthers: Lena-Winslow defeated Fulton 54-32 last week. … The Panthers won Class 1A state titles in 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2021. … L-W has scored 278 points and scored at least 46 in every game. … Gage Dunker leads the Panthers with 578 rushing yards, Gunar Lobdell has 510 and Jake Zeal has 360. … The Panthers are No. 1 in Class 1A.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow.

Harvard (0-5) at Erie-Prophetstown co-op (2-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Last matchup: This the first time the two teams have played.

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to Marengo 43-10 last week. … The Hornets have scored 37 points total for the season. … QB Landon Barnett leads Harvard with 298 rushing yards and two touchdowns. RB Gabe Sanchez has run for 185 yards.

About the Cardinals: E-P lost to Orion 27-7 last week. … That was the Cardinals’ second loss in a row after a 51-21 setback against Rockridge. … E-P was 8-3 last season and lost to Bishop McNamara in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown.

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Alden-Hebron (2-3) at Hanover River Ridge (2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: River Ridge defeated A-H 44-30 in Week 8 last season.

About the Wildcats: River Ridge defeated Rockford Christian co-op 52-28 last week. … The Wildcats have won two in a row after starting with a three-game losing streak. … QB Sam Ries returned this season to run the offense for the Wildcats.

About the Giants: A-H lost to to Milford 48-20 last week. … QB Ben Vole has thrown for 734 yards and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 540 yards and eight touchdowns. … RB Wyatt Armbrust has 215 yards rushing. … WR Jake Nielsen has 12 receptions for five touchdowns. … “We are ready for River Ridge,” A-H coach Tim Oman said. “Our run defense is strong and our offense will make explosive plays. At 2-3 on the season, this is a critical game for us.”

FND pick: Alden-Hebron.