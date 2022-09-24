Kendall County high school football: Week 5 results; recaps for every game

Plainfield North 24, Yorkville 0: Demir Ashiru threw three touchdown passes, two to Sean Schlanser, and Plainfield North’s defense did the rest in a 24-0 win over Yorkville in a showdown of Southwest Prairie West unbeatens.

Minooka 18, Oswego 8: A full-house backfield and a powerful offensive line propelled Minooka to an 18-8 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Oswego

Oswego East 21, West Aurora 3: Christian Martyn won a foot race after hauling in a pass from Tre Jones for a 31-yard touchdown catch, breaking open Oswego East’s eventual 21-3 win over West Aurora.

Richmond-Burton 49, Plano 6: Steven Siegel ran for 177 yards and two TDs for the Rockets, who led 28-0 at halftime. Waleed Johnson ran for 81 yards and a 39-yard TD and Armando Martinez was 19 for 38 for 202 yards passing for Plano.