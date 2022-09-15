Nazareth football coach resigns after attacking Marist player on sideline

A Nazareth football coach who attacked a Marist player during the two teams’ game last Friday has resigned.

Brody Budmayr announced over Instagram on Thursday that he has decided to resign from the staff after Friday’s incident. Head coach Tim Racki confirmed Budmayr’s resignation and that he is no longer part of the staff.

“This past week I have taken a lot of time to reflect on the seriousness of what happened last Friday night, and I understand how inexcusable my actions were and how they affected so many people,” Budmayr said in his post. “I am sincerely very sorry. I apologize to both our players and families, my family, our staff, current and past students and faculty. Also, I’d like to apologize to the players involved and their families.”

Video shows Budmayr attacking a Marist player after the player tackled a Nazareth player on the team’s sidelines. Budmayr pushed the player down and then taunted him by standing over him.