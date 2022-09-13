Nazareth football coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline

A Nazareth football coach is suspended after allegedly attacking a Marist player during last Friday’s game.

A video obtained by WGN News shows a Nazareth football coach attacking a Marist player after the player tackled a Nazareth player on the team’s sidelines. The coach pushed the player down and then taunted him by standing over him.

Nazareth head coach Tim Racki confirmed the school’s administration reviewed the video and the coach was immediately placed on suspension as the school continues to review the matter.

Marist couldn’t be reached for comment.