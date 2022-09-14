CCL/ESCC notes: Jake Stearney, Loyola offense rolling through three games

Jake Stearney and the Loyola offense have shown off their chemistry through three weeks of the season.

The Ramblers have outscored their opponents 139-41 without their starters playing a full game yet because of large early leads. Stearney is happy to see his team’s offseason and weekly preparation pay off.

“It’s finally showing up once we started playing games,” the quarterback said. “All the hours and hard work the guys put in during the week for practice leading up to a game, it really pays off. I’m happy that everyone is buying into the commitment of the season.”

Stearney has been the main catalyst for the Ramblers offense in three games against St. Xavier (Ohio), East Moline United and St. Rita. The reigning CCL/ESCC Blue Offensive Player of the Year has thrown for 542 yards, 10 touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in seven quarters of work.

Stearney has also been effective with his passing, completing 77 % of his attempts, 36 of 47.

36/47 completions (77%), 542 passing yards, 10 passing TDS, 2 rushing TDS, 43 rushing yards 7/12 quarters playedhttps://t.co/dPL9hLipmD — Jake Stearney (@jakestearney15) September 12, 2022

Stearney credited his growth to time and his teammates. He saw a lot of new schemes when he started as a junior last season and now knows how much to prepare for games in order to be ready to compete.

“I think that comes with experience at the position,” Stearney said. “Getting familiar and chemistry with the team makes me more comfortable in the pocket.”

Loyola wants to remain focused despite its 3-0 start. Stearney is looking forward to playing a full game and wants the Ramblers to not get too comfortable no matter who their opponent is.

“It has to be that 1-0 mindset that we’re going to execute well and that we’re in for a long game,” Stearney said. “Football can go any way possible, something goes down very quickly. You need to get the team, the guys together and stay focused about not taking each team lightly and executing on what we have to do will be the key moving forward.”

Mount Carmel’s fundamentally sound defense

Mount Carmel’s only defensive blemish this season is a 51-yard field goal.

The Caravan gave up the three points against St. Rita in the first quarter of their Week 1 matchup and haven’t given up a point since. The team held the Mustangs to three points and shut out Phillips and Niles Notre Dame.

Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch credited the strong start to an experienced group that bought into defensive coordinator’s Dan O’Brien’s scheme.

“It’s a veteran group that had to learn a whole new system last year but now you can tell they have the system down and are doing the right things,” Lynch said. “Kids are wrapping up, making plays, making tackles and taking the ball away.”

O’Brien’s defense consists of a three-man front that allows the Caravan to get fresh players in for each play. The scheme is focused on making sure players swarm the ball on each play and is basic to let playmakers make plays.

Lynch has been impressed with how fundamentally sound his defense has played so far this season, led by safety Owen Schickel. Now he’s excited to see how it continues against tough opponents, including this Friday against a Marist team that has scored 111 points this season, the fifth most in the CCL/ESCC.

“I think it helps to get out to fast starts, but our schedule is no cupcake,” Lynch said. “We play hard teams in and out, we have another great challenge with Marist this week and their playmakers. It should make for a great test for all three phases of the game for us.”

St. Patrick’s ‘scrappy’ group

St. Patrick has shown its fight through three games this season.

The Shamrocks came back to win their opener against St. Ignatius and fought off a couple Marian Central comeback attempts on Friday to hold on to a 55-28 win.

“It makes you feel good,” quarterback Nick Dustin said. “It shows that if we’re going to be in a brawl, we’re going to be in a brawl and we can stand there. It shows no matter what, we can always bounce back and we’re never going to die. We’re going to stay fighting.”

The Hurricanes came back to take a 14-13 lead after falling behind by 13 points early in Friday’s game and then reduced the Shamrocks’ lead to 35-28 with 9:50 left in the third quarter. St. Patrick’s offense responded each time by scoring and eventually leading the team to a win.

TOUCHDOWN: Nick Dustin rushes in for the 3-yard touchdown to make it 49-28 St. Patrick with 5:33 left in the 3Q. Shamrocks took the ball over on the MC 28 after a Hurricane fumble. pic.twitter.com/5jMLRnRhZh — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) September 10, 2022

Performances like Friday have Shamrocks coach Luke Mertens confident and his team continues to go through the CCL/ESCC schedule.

“We have a pretty scrappy team,” Mertens said. “We’re not the biggest, we’re not the fastest, we don’t have the biggest sideline, but I’m proud of the way these kids are fighting each week. That’s the most important part of football.”

CCL/ESCC Purple stays hot

The CCL/ESCC Purple continued its strong start to the season in Week 3.

Three teams, St. Viator, Carmel and Marian Catholic, stayed undefeated, while St. Patrick improved to 2-1. The Lions defeated DePaul Prep, 42-21, the Corsairs took down Leo, 42-12, and the Spartans stayed perfect after a 57-7 win over Bloom.

The division can only have two undefeated teams at most after Week 4 when St. Viator hosts Carmel on Friday while Marian Catholic travels to St. Patrick on Saturday.