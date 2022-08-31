Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 2

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Crystal Lake South (0-1, 0-1) at Cary-Grove (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: C-G beat South, 60-20, last season in Week 2.

About the Gators: South lost to Jacobs, 41-31, in the season opener. … In his first start for the Gators, transfer Caden Casimino completed 17 of 29 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns. … RB Nate Van Witzenburg ran for 177 yards and two scores and caught one of Casimino’s TD passes. … WR Michael Prokos caught five passes for 80 yards.

About the Trojans: C-G defeated Dundee-Crown, 41-21, for its 15th consecutive win. … The Trojans got a big rushing game from FB Colin Desmet with 142 yards and two touchdowns. … RB Andrew Prio ran for 102 yards on only five carries, and WR Mykal Kanellakis caught two passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. … The Trojans are are ranked No. 3 in the Class 6A poll.

Friday Night Drive pick: Cary-Grove

Dundee-Crown (0-1, 0-1) at Hampshire (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hampshire beat D-C, 48-21, in Week 2 last season.

About the Chargers: D-C lost to C-G, 42-21, last week, but held a 7-0 lead after one quarter. … RB Keegan Otte carried 35 times for 158 yards and a touchdown. … WR Anthony Aguilar leads the area with 10 receptions and hauled in a touchdown pass from QB Zach Randl.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to Burlington Central, 15-14, last week in a game it led most of the way. … RB Cole Klawikowski carried 48 times for 415 yards and two touchdowns in that game. … The defense was solid until the last 4:08, when Central scored, recovered an onside kick and scored again.

FND pick: Hampshire

Crystal Lake Central's Rene Gaunaurd tries to tackle Huntley's Haiden Janke during a Fox Valley Conference game on Aug. 26 in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

McHenry (0-1, 0-1) at Huntley (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Huntley defeated the Warriors, 16-13, last season in Week 2.

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to Prairie Ridge, 36-28, in the opener. … QB Dom Caruso leads the area with 260 passing yards after completing 17 of 29 with two touchdowns. … WRs Zack Maness and Jacob Zarek both had 100-yard receiving games against the Wolves and each scored a touchdown. … RB Dylan Drumheller ran for 85 yards and a touchdown.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley defeated Crystal Lake Central, 37-20, in the opener. … RB Haiden Janke had a big game with 29 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown. … WR Bryce Walker, showed his speed with 103 yards rushing on Jet sweeps. … LB Joey Arvidson recovered two fumbles, one in the end zone and one at Central’s 6-yard line, to help take control of the game early in the third quarter. … First-year coach Mike Naymola picked up his first career win as a varsity head coach.

FND pick: Huntley

Crystal Lake Central (0-1, 0-1) at Jacobs (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Crystal Lake Central defeated Jacobs, 41-34, in Week 2 last season.

About the Tigers: Central fell to Huntley, 37-20, last week. … More important than the loss was losing QB Jason Penza for an undetermined amount of time. Penza was hit on the right (throwing) elbow at the end of a scramble and left the game just before halftime. The Tigers had almost 300 yards of offense with him running the show. … WR George Dimopoulos likely will be at quarterback for Penza. Dimopoulos caught a TD pass and threw one in last week’s game. … RB Vince Honer ran 14 times for 106 yards.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs beat Crystal Lake South, 41-31, in the opener. … RB Antonio Brown ran for 165 yards and four touchdowns. … TE Nick True caught three passes, one for an 80-yard touchdown. … The Eagles are ranked No. 6 in the Class 7A poll.

FND pick: Jacobs

Prairie Ridge (1-0, 1-0) at Burlington Central (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge beat Central, 41-14, in Week 2 of last season.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat McHenry, 36-28, last week. … The Wolves are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A. … FB Nathan Greetham ran for 216 yards and QB Tyler Vasey had 198 in the opener, putting them at Nos. 2-3 in the area after one week. … Freshman RB Luke Vanderwiel ran for 51 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

About the Rockets: Central beat Hampshire, 15-14, in the opener. … Sophomore QB Jackson Alcorn threw for most of his 86 yards in the last five minutes of the game as the Rockets rallied for two late touchdowns. … WRs LJ Kerr and Michael Person caught the late scoring passes from Alcorn. … The Rockets scored, perfectly executed and recovered an onside kick, then scored again for the win.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

NONCONFERENCE

Johnsburg (1-0) at Marian Central (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Marian Central beat Johnsburg, 39-25, in last year’s season opener.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg beat Woodstock North, 27-17, last week. … Sophomore QB A.J. Bravieri completed 11 of 14 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. … WR Ian Boal caught two TD passes, and Cade Piggott had another. RB Jake Metze had five catches for 71 yards.

About the Hurricanes: Marian lost to Wheaton Academy, 48-14, in the opener. … The Hurricanes will look to WR Christian Bentancur often with QB Cale McThenia. Bentancur has almost 30 NCAA Division I offers at tight end and caught more passes over the past two seasons than any other area player.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Richmond-Burton (1-0) at Menominee, Michigan (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: This is the first time the teams have played.

About the Rockets: R-B defeated Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 49-0, last week for its 33rd victory in the past 34 games. … RB-LB Steven Siegel ran for three touchdowns and returned a fumble for another score. … RBs Braxtin Nellessen ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and Toby Quentrall-Quezada ran for 65 and one score.

About the Maroons: Menominee defeated Marinette, Wisconsin, 40-6, last weekend in its opener. … The town is about an hour north of Green Bay, and the school’s enrollment is 370. … Menonimee was in the Division 6 playoffs, which is the third-smallest group in the state. The Maroons were 5-5 last season and lost in the first round.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Marengo (0-1) at Canton (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Marengo won, 39-21, last season in Week 2.

About the Indians: Marengo lost to defending Class 2A state champ Wilmington, 32-26, last week. … The Indians kept it close the whole game. QB Josh Holst ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 198 yards and two more scores. … WRs Logan Miller and David Lopez each had five catches for Marengo.

About the Little Giants: Canton lost to Eureka, 25-7, in the opener. … Former Marengo athletic director Nate Wright is the older brother of Giants coach Nick Wright, which is how the matchup developed.

FND pick: Marengo

Harvard (0-1) at Woodstock North (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Harvard beat North, 34-22, in Week 2 of last season.

About the Hornets: Harvard fell to Lisle, 27-0, last week. … The Hornets struggled to produce much offense in the opener. QB Landon Barnett threw a 58-yard pass to WR Aiden Fiegel for their longest play. He also hit Aiden Gomez for a 28-yard gain.

About the Thunder: North lost to Johnsburg, 27-17, last week. … The Thunder got a big game from RB Kaden Combs with 25 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown. … Although North’s defense had a rough first half, allowing four touchdowns to Johnsburg, it stood up well in the second half with not allowing another point.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Limestone (0-1) at Woodstock (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Woodstock beat Limestone, 43-20, in Week 2 last season.

About the Rockets: Limestone lost to Mount Zion, 48-7, last week. … The Rockets last made the playoffs in 2015 and have not won more than three games in a season since then.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock lost to Rochelle, 14-7, last week. … Considering Rochelle beat Woodstock, 60-22, last season, the opener was viewed as a positive step for the Blue Streaks. … The defense played well and kept them in the game. … QB Jackson Lyons threw for 81 yards and ran for the Streaks’ lone score. … WR Caden Monti caught five passes, and WR Keaton Perkins grabbed four.

FND pick: Woodstock

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION NORTH 1

Alden-Hebron (1-0, 0-0) at Rockford Christian Life co-op (0-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Christian Life defeated A-H, 38-14, in Week 8 of the 2019 season.

About the Giants: A-H defeated Ashton-Franklin Center, 36-26, in the opener. … QB Ben Vole had a big game with 202 rushing yards and 113 yards passing. … WR Jake Nielsen caught six passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

About the Eagles: Christian Life lost to Hiawatha, 66-24, in the opener. … The Eagles did not play last season and have revived the program.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron