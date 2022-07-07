Northwest Herald’s top games to watch, week-by-week

The IHSA released its statewide football schedule for the 2022 season. Here are the top games to watch in the Northwest Herald coverage area.

Week 1: Jacobs (8-4) at Crystal Lake South (5-5), 7 p.m. Aug. 26

Jacobs came back to beat Crystal Lake South, 42-38, in a Week 1 thriller last season, setting up a strong bounce-back year for the Golden Eagles. Jacobs ran for over 450 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with 7.8 seconds remaining after trailing the Gators all game. Jacobs placed third in the Fox Valley Conference last season at 6-3. South was a game back at 5-4.

Week 2: Prairie Ridge (9-3) at Burlington Central (3-6), 7 p.m. Sept. 2

The Wolves are always among the FVC’s top contenders and finished runner-up to Cary-Grove last fall. The Rockets started strong last year, winning two of their first three games before going on a five-game losing streak and ending the season with a win over McHenry.

Week 3: Marengo (5-5) at Richmond-Burton (13-1), 7 p.m. Sept. 9

The Indians, led by 6-foot-4 senior quarterback Josh Holst, and the Rockets figure to be in the mix for the Kishwaukee River Conference Interstate 8 Blue title. R-B had a very tough defense last year, allowing 158 points in 13 games with four shutouts, and lost to eventual Class 4A state champion Joliet Catholic, 35-18, in the semifinals.

Week 4: Johnsburg (3-6) at Marengo (5-5), 7 p.m. Sept. 16

A key Week 4 tilt between the Skyhawks and Indians could have conference and playoff implications for both teams. Marengo rattled off wins in two of its final three games last year before losing to Richmond-Burton in Week 9 to earn a spot in the 4A playoff field. The Skyhawks also finished strong with all three of their wins coming in the last four weeks.

Week 5: Cary-Grove (14-0) at Prairie Ridge (9-3), 7 p.m. Sept. 23

The Trojans and Wolves always put on a show, although last year’s showdown between the FVC powers was a one-sided affair in favor of C-G (42-7). Prairie Ridge and C-G nearly met in the playoffs, but the Wolves’ season ended in heartbreak fashion with a 22-21 loss to Lake Forest in the 6A quarterfinals.

Crystal Lake South's Nathan Van Witzenburg runs the ball against Crystal Lake Central on Oct. 1. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)

Week 6: Crystal Lake Central (8-4) at Crystal Lake South (5-5), 7 p.m. Sept. 30

The Tigers and Gators each made the playoffs and had a memorable regular-season meeting last year. Central held off its crosstown rival, 42-37, in a FVC contest that featured 900 total yards of offense. The Tigers advanced all the way to the 6A quarterfinals where they fell to C-G. South lost in the first round to Harlem.

Week 7: Cary-Grove (14-0) at Jacobs (8-4), 7 p.m. Oct. 7

This is a game that could determine the conference winner as both C-G and Jacobs will enter the season with FVC championship aspirations. C-G went undefeated last year at 14-0 and shocked East St. Louis, 37-36, to win its third 6A championship since 2009.

Week 8: Marian Central (4-5) at Mount Carmel (8-4), 1 p.m. Oct. 15

The Hurricanes hope to make a push for their first playoff berth since 2017. Before that, Marian was a postseason regular with nine consecutive appearances. Wide receiver Christian Bentancur (6-4, 235) has been piling up NCAA Division I offers since the end of last year, including Ohio State, Florida, Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Week 9: Richmond-Burton (13-1) at Rochelle (8-3), 7 p.m. Oct. 21

The Rockets and Hubs finished first and second, respectively, in the Kishwaukee River Conference Interstate 8 Blue last year, so this game could be important in determining the conference champion. R-B beat Rochelle comfortably, 34-7, in their only meeting last year.