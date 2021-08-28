Jacobs scores TD in final seconds to top Crystal Lake South

ALGONQUIN — Jacobs refused to lose.

Trailing the entire game, Ben Ludlum’s 3-yard touchdown run with 7.8 seconds left lifted the Golden Eagles to an exhilarating come-from-behind 42-38 win over Crystal Lake South in Fox Valley Conference action Friday night in Algonquin.

“The kids never quit, and we fought through a lot,” Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman said. “We had missed coverages and mistakes, but the kids hung in there and responded at the end.”

Ludlum rushed for 177 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns.

“We just didn’t quit and wanted to push through and get the win.” Ludlum said. “We just wanted to keep that last drive of the game alive, and we knew we had enough time to score.”

Jacobs (1-0, 1-0), which rushed for 465 yards, got an outstanding effort from four-year starting running back Nasir Canty, who ran for 184 yards and a 12-yard td run.

“Ben is a two-year starter and Nas is a 4-year starter,” Zimmerman said. “They were outstanding tonight.”

South got an outstanding effort from senior quarterback Justin Kowalak, who completed 20-of-37 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Mike Prokos caught eight passes for 158 yards and a TD pass of 79 yards. Brady Schroeder hauled in a 68-yards scoring pass, and Cooper LePage caught a 34-yard scoring pass for the Gators (0-1, 0-1).