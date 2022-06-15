Montini RB Joshua Robinson transfers to Bolingbrook

The Bolingbrook football program rarely is lacking returning talent, often having Division I prospects or signees in the fold.

That’s no different this season, and the Raiders recently added another talented player into their ranks as former Montini running back Joshua Robinson announced on Twitter that he’d be transferring to Bolingbrook for his senior season.

I am now enrolled at Bolingbrook high school. I would like to thank coach Bu and the entire Montini staff for the support throughout the past 3 years. God bless! — Joshua Warrior Robinson (@joshrobinson22) June 14, 2022

Robinson rushed for 901 yards in nine games in his junior season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He added 12 receptions for 80 yards and scored six total touchdowns on the season, including a school record 99-yard touchdown run.

A family move facilitated the transfer, as Robinson’s previous residence was fewer than 10 minutes from Montini and continuing with Montini now would have required extensive commuting.

“I was like five minutes from Montini, but where I am now, I’m much farther away,” Robinson said. “Now that we’re in Bolingbrook, it just made more sense to finish out here.”

Robinson is widely considered to be one of the state’s best running back prospects in the 2023 class. He holds 17 Division I offers to play at the next level.

He joins a Bolingbrook roster that has several players returning that also have considerable pedigrees. Bolingbrook’s wide receiver group features juniors-to-be I’Marion Stewart, who has received major Division I interest since his freshman year, and Kyan Berry-Johnson, whose recruiting interest also has escalated recently.

“I have a lot of friends on the Bolingbrook team,” Robinson said. “I know historically that Bolingbrook sends a lot of guys to big colleges, and that’s a good look. They are a tough team, I definitely think I can help them. I’m a physical back, a north-south runner, and I think I can help them get their pass game going. I think we’ll be able to play some games with the defense with the athletes we have.”

With that caliber of talent around him, Robinson likely will add even more exposure to his recruiting profile, not that he needs a lot of help in that department. Boston College was the latest D-I program to offer the 6-foot-1, 210-pound bruising back, and Robinson is content to sort through the offers for a while and see where the process takes him.

“You are only on the football field a certain amount of time, so you want to see how you bond with your coaches outside of the field, and I want to go somewhere where the community is a good family environment,” Robinson said. “How people treat you and a good culture is important to me.”

Robinson hasn’t placed a deadline for when he’d like to resolve his recruitment as of yet.

“Whenever the time is right and the situation feels right,” Robinson said. “I’m thinking no later than midseason, but who knows something could come up and I could jump on it tomorrow. I wake up and take it day-by-day.

“Toward the beginning it [recruiting] was definitely stressing me out, and my dad just told me to control what I control, which is my faith, my work ethic and my grades and eventually the offers came. So I feel like I am at a good spot with it now, and I realize that recruiting sometimes goes up and down.”