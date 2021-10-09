High school football: Northwest Herald Week 7 results; recaps for every game

Cary-Grove 36, Jacobs 22: The Trojans, ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, experienced their first close game of the season and responded well with a win over the Golden Eagles in Fox Valley Conference action.

Hampshire 15, Huntley 7 (OT): The Whip-Purs held off the Red Raiders in overtime to become playoff eligible for the first time since 2015. Ray Hill had the go-ahead score on the first possession of OT and Hampshire intercepted the Raiders in the end zone to end the game.

Crystal Lake South 33, McHenry 13: Nate Van Witzenburg got loose for 200-plus rushing yards as the Gators moved to 4-3 with an FVC win over the Warriors.

Richmond-Burton 23, Johnsburg 20: The Rockets held off the upset-minded Skyhawks in a Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue win, pushing the team’s winning streak to 27.

Prairie Ridge 49, Dundee-Crown 7: Fullback Nathan Greetham carried 15 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolves beat the Chargers in their FVC game. Prairie Ridge made itself playoff eligible with the victory.

Marengo 21, Plano 20: Running back Dylan Stolz ran for 177 yards with a touchdown and came up with a key interception late to help lead the Indians to the win over Plano.

LaSalle-Peru 34, Woodstock 13: L-P scored three times unanswered in the first half in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White win over the Blue Streaks. Woodstock dropped to 3-4 and 1-3 in conference.

Crystal Lake Central 28, Burlington Central 16: The Tigers came up with a huge defensive stop, followed by two touchdowns in the second half, to subdue the Rockets in FVC action.

Harvard 29, Sandwich 14: The Hornets bounced back from a 16-0 deficit in the first quarter to take down the Indians in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 game. Bailey Livdahl scored three touchdowns and had 158 yards rushing.

Sycamore 40, Woodstock North 0: The Spartans exploded with big plays in the second half, scoring three touchdowns on only four plays in third quarter, to take down the Thunder.

St. Rita 44, Marian Central 28: Hurricanes quarterback Brendan Hernon completed 18 of 25 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns, but the Hurricanes fell to the Mustangs in their nonconference game.